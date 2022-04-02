Lighting up people's lives with light show

A Pudong residential compound has presented a special light display to light up lives during lockdown.

Shanghai's phased lockdown began in Pudong on March 28, and is continuing. But before this, some residential compounds closed doors for a period of time, including the Dongfang Huijingyuan in the Tangqiao Subdistrict.

A resident and designer surnamed Zhou perceived a somewhat subdued mood among his neighbors, and he initiated a light display to cheer them up. His initiative was widely praised after he posted it on a WeChat group.

Ti Gong

Under his plan, lights on the buildings would form "I love SH" with the word "love" being replaced by the heart. Many residents had to turn off their lights, but according to Zhou, they were very cooperative.

"There are more than 1,000 residents," he said. "But I feel like more than 90 percent of them took part in the campaign. I hope to encourage residents as well as to pay tribute to frontline medical workers, grassroots officials, community volunteers, deliverymen, and so on."

Ti Gong

A resident surnamed Zhang said many of the residents in the compounds are "New Shanghainese," referring to non-natives who have settled in Shanghai, and the light display brought them closer together.

The photos and videos have spread on the Internet, triggering wide applause.

"Thank you for bringing us such a feast in such a tough time!" "I feel so uplifted!" "It's the Shanghai I know! Come on, Shanghai!", netizens commented.