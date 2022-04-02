News / In Focus

Lighting up people's lives with light show

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:36 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0
A Pudong residential compound has presented a special light display to light up lives during lockdown.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:36 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0
Edited by Li Qian.

A Pudong residential compound has presented a special light display to light up lives during lockdown.

Shanghai's phased lockdown began in Pudong on March 28, and is continuing. But before this, some residential compounds closed doors for a period of time, including the Dongfang Huijingyuan in the Tangqiao Subdistrict.

A resident and designer surnamed Zhou perceived a somewhat subdued mood among his neighbors, and he initiated a light display to cheer them up. His initiative was widely praised after he posted it on a WeChat group.

Lighting up people's lives with light show
Ti Gong

Buildings form "I love SH."

Under his plan, lights on the buildings would form "I love SH" with the word "love" being replaced by the heart. Many residents had to turn off their lights, but according to Zhou, they were very cooperative.

"There are more than 1,000 residents," he said. "But I feel like more than 90 percent of them took part in the campaign. I hope to encourage residents as well as to pay tribute to frontline medical workers, grassroots officials, community volunteers, deliverymen, and so on."

Lighting up people's lives with light show
Ti Gong

Residents were keen to take part.

A resident surnamed Zhang said many of the residents in the compounds are "New Shanghainese," referring to non-natives who have settled in Shanghai, and the light display brought them closer together.

The photos and videos have spread on the Internet, triggering wide applause.

"Thank you for bringing us such a feast in such a tough time!" "I feel so uplifted!" "It's the Shanghai I know! Come on, Shanghai!", netizens commented.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     