Lockdown is stressing us all out, but there is help out there

The current situation is causing or exacerbating mental health problems throughout the community. It's important to seek help. Shanghai Daily shares some tips and resources:

With Shanghai's 25 million people in total lockdown these days, mental health problems might arise as masks hide smiles and quarantine policies separate us from friends, family and normal human contact such as hugging or shaking hands.

"People are susceptible to depression and anxiety under the stay-at-home order," said psychological consultant Li Junnan.

"The anxiety is from multiple channels - work pressure, the balance between work and family life, declining stocks of food and medicines, and the bad news mixed with rumors."

And for the city's expats away from their home countries, the lockdown could make them feel as though the rug has been pulled from under them, leaving them feeling isolated and abandoned. For those who cannot speak Chinese, language is a major problem - from community updates to testing stations.

If those stuck at home alone lose family and social interaction during the lockdown, it could increase their vulnerability to mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. For those living under one roof, family relationship issues are almost inevitable.

"Each person experiences lockdown differently, but one thing that we all have in common is a sense of isolation from the usual resources and routines we rely on for stability and day-to-day support," said Lorraine Lee, founder of Inward, a Shanghai-based online lifestyle and awareness platform for mental and physical health, well-being and resources.

Dong Jun / SHINE

As the lockdown drags on, people might be getting more stressed, struggling with anxiety, uncertainty, fear, loneliness, a lack of reliable information, a lack of emotional control, and a lack of personal time, space and outside help.

It is totally normal for anyone to feel nervous, anxious, or depressed during lockdown, but many studies have found that these negative feelings are temporary and gradually decrease over time.

But if they last more than two weeks and are having an impact on your sleep quality, daily diet and work, please seek professional psychological help.

"Also remember that negative feelings are a healthy part of being human and that there are resources and support available to you, even if you are in quarantine or isolation," Lee said.

"If you are feeling overwhelmed, remember to talk about what is happening with someone you trust. A friend, coworker or loved one.

"Many individuals are using applications like WeChat and Zoom for video calls that help give a sense of connection.

"Often, just talking about how we are feeling can help give us a sense of relief and comfort."

For most people living under mitigation measures such as lockdown, quarantine or stay-at-home mandates, keeping a regular schedule every day is vital in maintaining good mental health, the consultant Li said.

"Personally, I get up, freshen up and have breakfast at the same time as when I used to go to work, and then take a walk in the community. In the afternoon, the family goes downstairs to enjoy the sunshine.

"After dinner, we also do some physical exercise together," said Li, who has been working from home for almost a month.

But under the citywide lockdown, people are not allowed to step out of their home, apartment or room, not even for a walk in the community or neighborhood.

"Try to have some physical exercise as much as possible within the space you have," Li said. "Or focus yourself on some handwork - small but practical things such as home cleaning, painting, cooking, calligraphy, reading or taking care of plants."

Handwork is a good pacifier and distraction that pulls you away from the TV and social network platforms loaded with all kinds of news, particularly rumors and hoaxes. As with other activities, it's best to follow your usual daily routine of news consumption.

The lockdown likely creates an artificial fusion between work and family life. And home confinement in close contact within a limited space under one roof with others might lead to friction and disputes.

But let's look at its bright side: it's a marvellous opportunity to get closer to and know your children and partner better, and strengthen family ties.

A family meeting on a regular basis with a positive atmosphere helps make clear every member's duty at home, find solutions together to the problems that everyone is faced with. Children can also get involved to share tasks with their elders.

"What time to work and study; who does the laundry, cleaning, cooking and takes care of the children - these issues need to be talked about in advance to avoid mutual reprimands or over-reactions," Li said.

Show your appreciation and gratitude for the family members who've done the housework and prepared the meals for you. Don't take them for granted.

"Chinese are shy to show their love or make demands directly to family members. Instead they use irony or rhetorical questions to guess and sound out," Li said.

"We should express loud and clear how we feel - anxiety, fear, depression, love and happiness. And what we need - a kiss, hug or some little help. Stop complaining and blaming."

Useful contacts

There are also some amazing community resources available to anyone experiencing distress.

The Community Center Shanghai is offering a free online counselling session to anyone in lockdown or quarantine in addition to support groups covering a range of different topics.

They also have free or subsidised counselling for those who are facing domestic violence or sexual abuse.

The CCS can be contacted via their website: www.communitycentershanghai.com, or their WeChat ID: CCS-counseling.

Lifeline Shanghai is also an incredible resource that everyone should be aware of for anonymous and confidential support.

Although their phone line is currently not operating, Lifeline's online chat and text support is still available seven days a week from 10am to 10pm. To contact Lifeline, visit their website: www.lifelinechina.org, or their WeChat ID: LifelineConnect.

United Family Healthcare is also offering support groups to all, and a free counseling sessions for individuals who are not existing clients. To learn more, email PDU.MH_Assistant@ufh.com.cn to schedule a counseling session for more information on their support groups.

If you need support, but are confused about where to find help, you can also reach out to Inward at WeChat ID: Inwardliving.