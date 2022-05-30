Dealing with children's emotional wellbeing post-lockdown

Lockdown has been difficult for everyone, and the emotional toll for many won't subside when it's lifted. An educator offers tips to ensure children's wellbeing.

Your JD.com Children's Day gift has not moved for days, regardless of how many times you've checked each day.

Your kids keep asking, "Where is my Children's Day gift? How are we spending the day this year?"

Preschool headmaster Ace Wang told Shanghai Daily there are still ways to give kids some sense of celebration for Children's Day on June 1, even with the limited space parents now face.

"For example, you can play games with your kids and let them win. The prize can be gift coupons to be used after lockdown," said Wang, founder and headmaster of Ace Kidz International Preschool in Shanghai.

"The most important thing is to devote time and energy to it and not clinging to your mobile phone when you're supposed to be spending time with your kids. It's understandable that during lockdown, we are constantly clinging to our phones for things like grocery deliveries and group-buying. But still, spending time with your children and putting your heart into it for even a few minutes will make them happier."

Wang also pointed out the impact lockdown has had on children's mental health might still be apparent even well after everything reopens.

Psychologists around the world have written extensively on the lockdown's impact on children, as well as pandemic-fueled post-traumatic stress. The Shanghai Psychology Society launched a free family mental health self-help manual online in April, which includes a self-evaluation quiz, signs of mental issues and tips.

Wang is a strong believer in interacting with nature and other people. She organized a series of events in her compound as soon as residents were able to leave their apartment buildings, including a parent-child sports competition and surprise Children's Day party.

Shanghai Daily asked the preschool educator about her experiences with her 9-year-old daughter, other kids in her compound and her institution.

Q: How did you come up with the idea for the sports competition?

A: Both adults and kids really lacked outdoor exercise during lockdown. The day we were able to leave our apartments was warm and sunny, and everyone was still quite cautious. I ran into a sports coach in our neighborhood, and I asked him if he had any suggestions as to what we should do. He said "climb trees?"



Q: Did you actually do that?

A: Yes! And the kids were very excited. Later, we worked on survival skills in the wilderness and how to tie different knots. Every time they saw me, many kids said: "Teacher Wang, what are we going to do tomorrow?" Later, we naturally decided to organize a competition.



It was very challenging, but it was definitely worth it.

Q: What are signs of mental health issues with children?

A: Some kids in our neighborhood have been asking where they can and can't go, and if they need to wear masks. It's a defense mechanism they've developed during the pandemic. One child always asks the security guards when we can go out.



These issues in children may take a long time to resolve. They can't be solved right away, but there are certain things we can be careful about.

Q: What are those?

A: Refrain from having negative conversations in front of kids. They're not adults and won't understand the context, which may distress them.



Put down your phones and spend more time with your kids.

Try to control your own personal stress, because your children will feel it. This has been especially challenging during lockdown since everyone is stressed out. At the beginning of lockdown, I was in bad shape because my daily routine was completely turned on its head. It helps to have a routine.

Interact with people in person instead of online is also important, because we are by nature social creatures and it helps kids develop their social skills.



Share positive feelings even when something bad happens.



Be a role model in terms of helping others.



Q: What should parents pay special attention to after lockdown?

A: Take your kids out more, walk in nature, encourage them to explore, experiment and have hands-on experiences.



For children who still have to take online classes, virtual interactions with classmates are also good. I've noticed drastic changes in kids at our preschool since the beginning of lockdown. They are much more relaxed and happy now. It's not just about taking classes, it's also about interacting with teachers and classmates.

Online self-help manual

In April, the Shanghai Psychology Society launched a free online self-help manual for parents. Shanghai Daily translated some tips from the manual.



1. Five tips for taking care of yourself so you can take care of your family

Maintain a regular daily routine.

Write down three good things every day.

Think about what you want to do after lockdown.

Be aware of how your body feels via ten-minute meditation.

Seek support from family and friends.

2. Tips to communicate with preschool kids (aged 3-6)

Make simple, specific demands.

Add body language and expressions.

Tell stories and sing songs with them.

3. Tips to communicate with primary school kids (aged 6-12)

Respect their emotions.



Let them express themselves and listen carefully.

When they do something wrong, explain why it was wrong and acknowledge them when they do something well.