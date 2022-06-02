With fingers crossed, small business entrepreneur presses reset button

"We are in a tough time, and some rivals may not make it," said a marketing company owner who operated from "office central" in his living room during lockdown.

Lao Huang transformed his home's living room into a small office early during the lockdown, relocating four old-fashioned desktop computers, fax machine and printers which now sit amid a mess of wires, USB disks and piles of documents.



This was how Huang, whose small marketing business employs 30 people, limped through the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai.

"I moved all my stuff from office to home early," said Huang, who is in his 40s. "The computers were heavy to move."

But the decision helped him keep some revenue ticking over.

His company mainly offers services to help companies attend exhibitions, hold conferences and events, and review and write reports about their latest products. Most of his clients are technology firms, including an e-commerce provider and one high-profile electronics brand.

"The whole industry is bleeding," Huang told Shanghai Daily. "We are in a tough time, and some rivals may not make it."

Between March and May, Huang's company lost up to 2 million yuan (US$307,692) ― equivalent to more than half of last year's profit.

Smaller businesses are the backbone of China's economy. They are a prime employer of millions of workers. Their ability to survive and prosper again is the key to getting the post-lockdown economy up and running again, government officials said this week.

Huang said the "bleeding" situation facing many small businesses results from wobbly demand, lockdown disruptions and high-cost burdens. Although the lockdown is ending and the city is starting to return to normal, many small businesses don't see a quick recovery on the horizon.

Huang's business heavily relies on exhibitions, which have been cancelled in Shanghai. Among those wiped from the calendar are China's top home appliance show, semiconductor and display exhibitions and a telecommunications show. Major exhibition venues were converted into makeshift hospitals during the pandemic.

ChinaJoy ― Asia's biggest game show held annually in August in Shanghai ― will be online only this year, organizers announced this week.

Huang said many of his clients are looking to conferences and events outside of Shanghai, turning to marketing firms based in other big cities such as Beijing and Guangzhou.

Then, too, there remains the problem of gummed-up logistics that have frozen or slowed traffic and the movement of goods.

Many provinces have forced visitors from Shanghai to mandatory 14-day quarantine, even if they can produce negative PCR test results. That makes it impossible for Huang to dispatch staff out of town.

Instead, he recently sought help from friends and relatives in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, and the southern city of Shenzhen to support marketing events in those sites.

But it's "very expensive and unsustainable," he said.

Huang, normally a frequent business flyer, hasn't been able to visit clients in Beijing and Shenzhen, where many tech companies are headquartered.

"In the marketing industry, you have to shake hands and show yourself face to face," he said. "You can't develop new clients via Zoom."

He said he is equally frustrated by the interruption of express delivery services, which he normally uses to send out invoices and receive test products ranging from TVs to smartphones.

Invoices equate to income. Deliveries equate to satisfied customers. Huang is well aware that dissatisfied customers may seek to transfer their business to other marketing firms. In the circumstances, he doesn't necessarily blame them.

Huang, like most small businessmen, faces cost pressures.

The biggest issue is social-insurance payments for his 30 employees, costing at least 150,000 yuan each month, he said.

With limited income, he had to cut wages by about 30 to 40 percent in April and May for 80 percent of employees.

Huang originally planned to increase his workforce by 30 percent this year. That target is now in limbo.

Municipal and district governments are well aware of the struggles facing businesses on the road to recovery.

To revitalize the economy, Shanghai has announced a raft of policies ― covering capital, land, labor and the business environment. The central government recently announced a temporary deferment of social-insurance premium payments and special allowances for companies that hire college graduates. Some stopgap tax rebates are also available.

"I am applying for a rental exemption since my business fulfills all the requirements," Huang said.

An exemption would save him about 40,000 yuan a month, he said, and he hopes it will last six months.

However, tax rebates and favorable financial policies offer only limited benefits.

For Huang, a tax rebate may mean "several thousand yuan" ― less than 1 percent of his company's normal monthly revenue.

He has managed to offset some of his losses by utilizing the home office and by developing livestreaming business. He said he thinks those factors give him an edge over most rivals and perhaps set up business growth going into next year.

On June 1, Shanghai lifted a two-month lockdown, allowing residents and businesses to press the restart button.

Huang said he would ask two or three employees to return to the office to check on deliveries and deal with urgent photography jobs in the photo studio.

For the time being, he said he will maintain "office central" in his living room, just to be on the safe side.

Despite everything, Huang said he is confident about recovery.

"A line of hope under dark clouds," he called it.