News / In Focus

Robot vs human? Shanghai is testing throat swab robots to help with nucleic acid testing

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  18:58 UTC+8, 2022-07-06       0
Shanghai is exploring throat swab robots to lessen the load on medical workers in heavy protective gear, especially as temperatures rise.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  18:58 UTC+8, 2022-07-06       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Sun Chao.

Automatic throat swab robots are being tested in Shanghai to help with COVID-19 nucleic acid testing and make the job of testers easier.

An automated nucleic acid testing site has been set up at Linfen Road Community Service Center in Jing'an District, with a robot, instead of humans, collecting swab samples.

The robot completes the entire sampling process for one person in less than a minute. All that a person has to do is show the code, place a brace, reposition and take on a proper mouth shape, press the start button, hold the position for a few seconds, and then the job is done.

The site is not yet open to the public because it needs to be tried out first inside the service center. Over the past week, it has cumulatively collected around 300 samples and has generally worked well without glitches.

At the moment, almost every public place in Shanghai needs a negative nucleic acid test result within 72 hours (or less) and a green health code. This means that there is a high demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing sites and staff.

It is thought that putting these robots into use will make things easier for medical workers, especially as temperatures rise and they have to wear bulky protective gear.

According to a service center official, it will help save manpower and lower overall labor costs because one robot can replace two to four medical workers at a sampling site.

The time it takes the robot on each sampling process is slightly longer than the manual process, but once fully operational, it will be able to provide 24-hour nucleic acid testing, which will meet the needs of more residents, particularly those in urgent need of PCR testing results.

Robot vs human? Shanghai is testing throat swab robots to help with nucleic acid testing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     