News / In Focus

Foreigners immersed in China's past at early civilization exhibition

﻿ Zhou Anna
Zhou Anna
  23:56 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
More than 40 students from six universities in Shanghai and 30 local expats learned about the origins of Chinese civilization during a recent trip to Shanghai Museum.
﻿ Zhou Anna
Zhou Anna
  23:56 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
Foreigners immersed in China's past at early civilization exhibition
Zhou Anna / SHINE

A docent (center) at Shanghai Museum explains the exhibition "The Making of China: the Civilizations of the Xia, Shang, and Zhou Dynasties" to the visitors.

Foreigners immersed in China's past at early civilization exhibition
Zhou Anna / SHINE

Expats visit the exhibition at Shanghai Museum on Monday.

Shanghai Museum welcomed a special group of visitors earlier this week. More than 40 students from six universities in Shanghai and 30 expats learned about the origins of Chinese civilization during their trip.

When Pilar Mejia Buenfil saw a wine vessel of the Late Western Zhou (9th century-771BC) Dynasty with the phoenix pattern, she was too captivated to walk away.

"The shape is different from the others, and the color is different, too. That's why it stood out for me," the Mexican national explained.

The exhibit that enchanted her is part of a major exhibition, "The Making of China: the Civilizations of the Xia, Shang, and Zhou Dynasties," currently on at the museum.

Foreigners immersed in China's past at early civilization exhibition
Zhou Anna / SHINE

Mexico's Pilar Mejia Buenfil photographs the exhibits.

The exhibition features nearly 220 artifacts from about 90 archeological sites, 67 of which are first-grade national treasures. The collections are on display at the museum until October 23.

Mejia Buenfil arrived in Shanghai six years ago. She is currently pursuing a PhD in art theory at Shanghai University. Having majored in Chinese history, she said that understanding Chinese history and culture from so long ago was not particularly difficult for her.

"I think for Mexicans, China is still a little bit unknown for many people because they think it is complicated. The language and the culture. But I think right now it's getting more popular among the younger generations," she pointed out.

Valeryia Sazanava, a master's student of Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Media and Communication, has a much deeper understanding of Chinese history and culture.

Sazanava moved to China from Belarus five years ago. Her fascination with China began as a child when she first heard stories about Chinese mythology. "These stories were very different from those in my country," she explained. "So they aroused my interest in China and its history."

Wu Zaijun, a docent at Shanghai Museum, told Shanghai Daily that she simplifies the explanation about the collections in terms of specific dates and sites of excavations to make them more accessible for foreigners.

She hadn't anticipated that many expats would be genuinely interested, obviously underestimating their grounding in Chinese culture.

Foreigners immersed in China's past at early civilization exhibition
Zhou Anna / SHINE

Nusrat Marat, an Australian expat, looks at an ancient set of musical instruments from the Mid Spring and Autumn (670-571BC) period.

Nusrat Marat, 68, is the vice general manager of LAN SERVICE, an IT service company based in Changning District. He moved to Shanghai from Australia over a decade ago and speaks fluent Chinese.

It was his first visit to the museum since the city's nearly two-month COVID-19 lockdown was lifted in early June. "By visiting the museum, I feel like life is slowly returning to normal," he said.

On seeing a poster about Ding, an ancient food container, at the exhibition, he exclaimed, "The shape of this is very similar to the Chinese word Ding (鼎). Chinese culture is truly fascinating."

Of all the exhibits, Marat's favorite was a set of musical instruments from the Mid Spring and Autumn (670-571BC) period. He said that while the culture and history depicted in many exhibits may be difficult to comprehend, music transcends national borders and could be savored by all.

He also enjoyed some of the smaller exhibits. "It gives me the impression that there are many stories behind them, and it allows me to imagine."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Changning
Shanghai Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     