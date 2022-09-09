Annual report sheds light on museums in Shanghai

Shanghai had 158 museums, 39 of them private and 29 of national standard, according to the newly released annual report on local museums in 2021.

The report shows that 128 museums are open to the public for free.

Li Xiaoying / SHINE

In total, these museums received 16.46 million visits last year, rising 67.68 percent from 2020. The most-frequented museum was Shanghai Science Technology Museum that received 2.36 million visitors in 2021.

Based on the themes and contents, there were 47 historical museums, seven art museums, and seven science and technology museums in the city.

The report also notes that the city's museums boasted a collection of 2.24 million artworks last year. Covering half of the total number, Shanghai Museum had 1.02 million antiques.

In 2021, the museums in Shanghai staged 245 permanent exhibitions, 282 temporary exhibitions and 90 digital exhibitions. They also held 33,189 public education activities such as lectures and workshops.

There were about 58,685 newly developed side products among the city's museums in 2021. Their sales volume reached 111.796 million yuan (US$16.07 million), setting a new record.