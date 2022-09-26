City going the extra mile to care for seniors

A solid senior care network has been weaved in Shanghai for its elderly citizens, one of the most vulnerable groups, with diversified facilities and services available.

In Huangpu District, its elderly population above the age of 60 accounts for more than 44 percent of permanent residents. Many senior residents prefer enjoying senior care service at or near homes.

Grandma Jia, 72, is bed-ridden, and her husband is 76 years old. The couple does not live with children.

Under the city's long-term nursing insurance, Jia enjoys bathing assistance service provided by professional nursing workers at home, relieving financial pressure and the caring pressure on her husband.

Furthermore, a senior-friendly upgrade was conducted at Jia's home.

A safer and age-friendly living environment for the city's older residents is being rolled out citywide as part of a renovation program of senior citizens' homes.

The Nanjing Road E. subdistrict where the couple lives was included in the trial with a 3,000-yuan (US$420) subsidy provided by government authorities for the renovation.

Handrails, non-slip floors and a folding bath stool were installed.

"All these bring big conveniences to our lives," said Jia.

A fitness gym for seniors and a smart senior care platform with drug delivery services are also part of the subdistrict's measures to create a sound senior care environment for elderly citizens.

The gym has 56 members and is a venue for both sports and socializing.

A pleasant later life is the ceaseless pursuit, said subdistrict officials. A senior service center will be established in the subdistrict in the future, incorporating bathing assistance, clothes washing, daycare and meal services for elderly citizens.

At the "Ardor Gardens" senior living community located on the banks of Dianshan Lake in Qingpu District, elderly residents enjoy various activities including a painting exhibition, quizzes, nostalgic fun games such as block stacking, dice tossing and sandbag throwing, and a party at night where they can relax and socialize.

Since its launch in September last year, the complex has accommodated nearly 120 residents. Residents joined in the anniversary celebration surrounded by floral arrangements reminiscent of the fall season on Friday.

Residents are staying active and energetic with many pursuing new experiences and hobbies. One surnamed Ye, a retired teacher who has dedicated most of his life to teaching and research, is enjoying a pleasant retirement life.

"The wellbeing-focused environment near Dianshan Lake coupled with the caring service and people-focused operations have created a conducive environment for me to thrive. With many senior-friendly and fun activities planned, I feel young and energetic," Ye said.

Construction of the second and third phases of the compound involving 455 furnished apartments in 12 buildings that feature senior-friendly designs has been completed, and new social activity spaces, recreational facilities and floral landscapes will be opened to further meet the needs of seniors.

These include a beauty salon, yoga room, reading room, meditation room, table tennis room, billiards room, and a handicraft art room, as well as rose, cherry blossom, scented flower and greenhouse gardens.

Morning is usually the busiest time at Qinxin Canteen, a community-based canteen in Minhang District's Xinzhuang Town, with staff preparing meals for elderly citizens.

"We have diversified catering options as there are usually more than 20 types of dishes available with very affordable prices," said a retiree surnamed Wang.

"Diners we serve are aged between 60 and 90, and many residents began dining here after August when we resumed services," said a staffer surnamed Zhang.

The canteen has veteran chefs to cater to seniors' cooking preferences.

It has seven delivery workers who start packing freshly cooked meals at 9:30am and deliver them to the homes of elderly residents.

During holidays, festive food such as tangyuan, or glutinous rice balls, zongzi, or steamed glutinous rice dumplings with various fillings, and mooncakes are served.

In Xinzhuang, there are six such canteens with another one set to open later this year.

