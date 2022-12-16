﻿
News / In Focus

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:55 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0
The popular sci-fi epic franchise is back. The explosion of IMAX screens in China enables film buffs to experience in full the advanced technologies.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:55 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0
Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Ti Gong

Cosplay lovers pose at Hoyts Cinema in Shanghai.

The release of James Cameron's sci-fi epic "Avatar: The Way of Water" ahead of the holiday season is expected to give a strong boost to China's box office, with fans already clamoring to buy tickets.

The long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film "Avatar," which runs 190 minutes, hit cinemas across China and North America on Friday in both standard and IMAX versions.

Pundits are already forecasting that the movie will be one of the highest-grossing films in world cinema and could earn 5 billion yuan (US$720 million) in the Chinese market alone.

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Ti Gong

"Avatar" elements are used to decorate Peace Cinema in Shanghai for the screening of the movie sequel.

But industry insiders are uncertain whether it can break the box office record of "Avatar," the top grosser of all time with global ticket sales of US$2.85 billion.

Data from Maoyan, a box office tracker and online ticketing platform, show that tickets to the sequel topped 1.7 billion yuan in China as of Friday morning. Despite public concerns about rising coronavirus cases, about 1.5 million movies buffs here have expressed a strong intention to see the movie.

Filmed on a massive budget between US$350-$400 million, "Avatar: The Way of Water" follows the adventures of the original film's characters Jake Sully and Neytiri -- parents trying to keep their family safe on the fictional moon Pandora. Compared with the romantic flavor of the first installment, the sequel is a tale about family and friendship.

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Ti Gong

Cosplay lover poses at Hoyts Cinema.

Naked eye 3D LED, which does not require external tools like glasses for viewing the 3D image, and China Film Group's immersive CINITY cinema system highlight the film's stunning visuals, particularly the aquatic environment of Pandora.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Cameron is also an adventurer and inventor of cutting-edge film technologies. He invited astrophysicists, anthropologists, archaeologists and musicians to participate in the design of Pandora, which has distinctive ecosystems, social structures and culture. Principal actors in the film, such as Kate Winslet, received diving training to enable them to hold their breath for lengthy underwater shots.

For Chinese movie buffs, the "Avatar" franchise has been a key factor in promoting the development and spread of IMAX 3D technology in China.

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Wang Yun

Fans scored tickets to attend "Avatar" sequel's IMAX 3D premiere screening at SFC Cinema in Shanghai on December 14, two days before its national release.

When the first installment was released in China in January 2010, there were only 14 IMAX theaters in the country. Some ticket scalpers hawked tickets at 2,500 yuan each. But today, the number exceeds 780 in more than 210 cities.

No longer will movie fans in Shanghai and neighboring provinces have to spend a whole night waiting in long queues to snap up IMAX tickets, though the tickets at many IMAX theaters in China have sold out quickly for the following two months.

On the Chinese mainland, "Avatar" was the highest-grossing movie for 10 consecutive weeks, raking in 1.34 billion yuan. The 14 IMAX screens then in the country contributed 168 million yuan to the national box office.

"I'm very glad that the new generation of IMAX audiences are now able to see 'Avatar' on the big screen," said director Cameron, commenting on the sequel's release in so many IMAX theaters today in China.

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Dong Jun / SHINE

In 2010, movie fans in Shanghai and neighboring provinces spent a whole night waiting in long queues, hoping to get a ticket to the screening of "Avatar" at Peace Cinema.

Rich Gelfond, chief executive officer of IMAX said the new movie will further cement the technology's place in cinematic history.

"'Avatar' changed everything for IMAX, catapulting our brand into the stratosphere and putting us on the map in China," Gelfond said.

Wang Yun, a 33-year-old publishing house editor and big movie fan in Shanghai, spent 308 yuan to view the sequel's IMAX 3D pre-premiere at SFC Cinema two days before its official national release. He said the sequel was well worth the years of waiting for the next installment.

Wang said he was unable to get an IMAX ticket at the Peace Cinema to see "Avatar" in 2010. Instead, he watched the movie in an ordinary 3D version at Tianshan Cinema. Even at that, he recalled being so captivated by the movie's visual effects that he couldn't even believe his eyes.

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Ti Gong

Moviegoers line up to see the movie at Hoyts Cinema.

The sequel, in his opinion, is equally superb, showcasing the highest level of cinematic technology in the world. He said he was particularly impressed by the underwater scenes and the rich depiction of Pandora's sea creatures.

"'Avatar' is more than a movie to Chinese movie buffs," Wang added. "Because of its huge popularity 12 years ago, more IMAX theaters with advanced sound systems have opened in China. It has laid the foundation for a flourishing Chinese film industry and market."

In the following weeks, many theaters in the city will launch special events for "Avatar" fans.

According to Ding Rong, a manager at Peace Cinema, moviegoers who kept their original ticket stubs from the 2010 movie can book the same seat for the sequel and pay the original 2010 price.

"The sequel is reigniting the passion and nostalgia of movie buffs who have waited years for this," he said.

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Ti Gong

People anxiously line up to the movie at its 12am screening on December 16 at Peace Cinema.

The IMAX screen at Peace Cinema, at a height of 16 meters, is still the tallest of its kind in China. That makes it a popular venue for true film aficionados. So far, the cinema has sold more than 80 percent of tickets available for IMAX 3D screenings this weekend.

Li Ying, a regional marketing manager of Wanda Cinema Line, said all 140 tickets for the 12am screening of the film in Wanda-operated Hyots in Daning Jiuguang were quickly sold out. The screenings also attracted Cosplay lovers with special blue make-up and costumes of the movie's main characters.

The renovated Wanping Theater, now mostly a venue for artistic theatrical events like a French film exhibition, offered two screenings of the movie on its new 4K laser projector, high-end surround sound system.

And good news for "Avatar" fans. "The Way of the Water" is the first of four planned sequels. Filming has already begun on the next installment.

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Ti Gong

Cosplay lovers pose with movie fans at Hoyts Cinema.

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Ti Gong

Getting into the theme of the movie with decorative artwork

Waiting no longer: 'Avatar' fans snap up tickets as sequel hits Chinese cinemas
Ti Gong

The 12am IMAX 3D screening of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at Peace Cinema attracted loyal movie fans in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Oscar
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     