Chinese rescue teams continue efforts after critical 72-hour mark

Chinese rescuers refuse to give up their search for survivors buried in the rubble of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, despite passing the crucial 72-hour mark.
Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.

Reported by Yang Jian.

Chinese rescuers have not given up searching for survivors buried in the rubble of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, despite the crucial 72-hour mark having passed, a rescue team member said.

He Qingrong, a squad leader of Beijing Blue Sky Rescue, said the first batch of 60 rescuers had been working continuously near the epicenters.

With the 72-hour window closing early Thursday morning, the Chinese team had no plan to withdraw, He told Shanghai Daily in an interview.

Over 11,200 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday.

A Turkish lady warms up the hands of a female Chinese rescuer in her chest in the quake-hit Malatya City on Friday.

Seven squads of the Blue Sky had been working simultaneously in the quake-hit areas in Turkey. They've rescued a survivor, who had been trapped under the debris for over 80 hours in Malatya, and found 11 victims.

Over 800,000 people have been affected in the city, which is close to the epicenters of two 7.8-magnitude earthquakes. The Blue Sky was the first international rescue team to reach the city on Thursday morning local time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
