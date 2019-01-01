Taking it to the street with OpenAI's ChatGPT
23:08 UTC+8, 2023-02-18 0
What do you want to know about ChatGPT the most? People on the street asked their questions, and the AI said ...?
AI language model ChatGPT remains a hot, global topic. It can not only answer your questions, but also help with your school or office work.
Shanghai Daily hit the streets and collected some questions for ChatGPT.
Let's find out how it replied, and if it's as intelligent as it claims to be.
