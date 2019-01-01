China and Spain celebrate 50 years of cultural exchange
20:33 UTC+8, 2023-03-08 0
China and Spain are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations, with a series of events and exhibitions aimed at enhancing cultural exchange.
Inma González Puy, the director of the Miguel de Cervantes Library in Shanghai, shares her views on Chinese and Spanish cultural exchange throughout modern history.
A series of cultural events, such as exhibitions of Gaudi and Picasso, will also be held in Shanghai to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.
