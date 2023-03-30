From Hexie to Fuxing: Discover China's fast and futuristic trains

Among the top high-speed trains in China are the Fuxing and Hexie trains. But which one is better? Let's explore!

IC

China's railway network is the largest in the world and has expanded to 155,000 kilometers by the end of 2022, with high-speed rail accounting for 42,000 kilometers, making it one of the safest and fastest way for travelers to explore the country.

People looking for a convenient and comfortable way to explore China can choose from different types of trains, including high-speed trains (G, D, C trains), conventional trains (Z, T, K trains), suburban trains (S trains) and tourist trains.

High-speed trains are the most efficient way to travel long distances, while conventional trains are a more affordable option for travel between cities and towns.

Suburban trains are ideal for getting around within urban areas or between nearby cities, while tourist trains offer a unique way to see the country and experience Chinese culture.

Two of the top high-speed trains in China are the Fuxing (Renaissance) and Hexie (Harmony) trains. These sleek and modern trains offer cutting-edge technology and unmatched comfort, making them the perfect choice for both short and long-distance travel.

So, which one is better, the Fuxing or the Hexie?

IC

Fuxing trains 复兴号

While both are popular choices, the Fuxing stands out with its sleek and modern design, energy-efficient drive and spacious seating.

As a train developed entirely in China, the Fuxing can reach speeds of up to 400 km/h, whisking you past stunning landscapes and towering skyscrapers in no time.

But that's not all – the Fuxing also has an intelligent version with even more advanced features, including enhanced passenger services, improved train operations and better safety monitoring.

Not only is the Fuxing packed with cutting-edge technology, but it's also designed with passenger comfort in mind. Enjoy free Wi-Fi, multiple charging ports, and plenty of space to stretch out during your journey.

Accessible to 18 provincial-level regions across China, including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area, and Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the Fuxing is a convenient choice for many travelers.

If you're planning to ride the Fuxing, be sure to check for the "intelligent EMU" label when purchasing your ticket on the 12306 railway app.

Ti Gong

IC

Hexie trains 和谐号

While the Fuxing has garnered much attention with its sleek design and intelligent features, the Hexie deserves recognition, too. Developed through the modification of a foreign high-speed train introduced in 2004, Hexie means "harmony" in English, reflecting the Chinese government's goal of creating a harmonious society.

The Hexie's speed ranges from 160 to 350 km/h, making it a dependable option for both locals and tourists. While it may not have as many charging ports or Wi-Fi access as the Fuxing, the Hexie compensates with advanced safety measures for a smooth and secure ride.

Whether you're traveling for work or leisure, give the Hexie a chance to impress you with its reliability and cultural significance.

IC

Travelers from Shenzhen who are looking for a unique and vibrant travel experience to Hong Kong can also choose to ride on the MTR Vibrant Express.

Launched in 2012, this high-speed train model boasts a unique and striking design, complete with vivid colors and dynamic patterns that create an energetic and youthful atmosphere for passengers.

Ride your way to free train tickets

Frequent train travelers in China can redeem their accumulated loyalty points on the 12306 apps or websites for free train tickets.

Here's how it works:

First, you need to register for membership on the 12306 app.

Ti Gong

The loyalty point plan is a reward system for frequent train travelers in China. For every train ride taken, passengers can accumulate points based on the ticket price. The formula for point accumulation is ticket price multiplied by 5.

Once a passenger reaches 10,000 points, they are eligible to exchange their points for a free train ticket and 100 points are equal to 1 yuan. This program is a good way for travelers to save money on train tickets and maximize their train journey experiences in China.

Ti Gong

Look for the "Redeem" button next to the train when you're booking your ticket, and choose to pay with your points at checkout.

This is a great way to save some money on your travels and make the most out of your train journeys.

Ti Gong

IC

Whether you choose the Fuxing, the Hexie, or any other train in China, you can be sure that traveling by rail is a quality choice.

Come and explore China by train! The adventure awaits!

