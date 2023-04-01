See you in two years Science and Technology Museum
16:57 UTC+8, 2023-04-01 0
The Shanghai Science and Technology Museum closed today for the largest renovation and upgrade in its more than 20 year history.
16:57 UTC+8, 2023-04-01 0
The Shanghai Science and Technology Museum closed today for the largest renovation and upgrade in its more than 20 year history. It will reopen in 2025. Many people visited the museum yesterday to reminisce with friends and family. Let's see what they had to say.
Source: SHINE Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports