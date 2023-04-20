Basketball movie evokes nostalgia in Chinese viewers

Japanese animated sports film "The First Slam Dunk" reminds audiences of their own struggles to attain their dreams.

Chinese movie buffs' enthusiasm for Japanese animated sports film "The First Slam Dunk" is ever increasing. The film, which began its Chinese release today, has already sold more than 100 million yuan (US$14.5 million) worth of tickets in China.

Box office takings for the film's 12am special screenings in China totaled 21.5 million yuan.

The film has evoked nostalgia and strong emotions in movie fans across generations, especially the post-1980s and post-1990s for the classic 1990s Japanese manga series "Slam Dunk" created by Takehiko Inoue.

The midnight IMAX screenings at Shanghai cinemas were almost full. The screenings attracted both movie fan clubs clad in basketball uniforms and jerseys like the movie's characters and individual viewers who had waited over 20 years for a continuation of the original story that concluded in 1996.

Li Ying, a regional marketing manager for Wanda Cinema Line, said the company had prepared theme events, film posters and banners in many of their theaters in response to the passion of local audiences.

Many movie buffs said the movie was more than just a film for them. It was actually a tribute to their youth, memories and their passion for basketball decades ago.

Local movie fan Lilian Feng said she had already bought tickets for her family to watch the film this weekend.

"I hope that the film will strengthen the connection between my teenage son and I because varied generations can be touched by its theme of dreams, friendship and hard work," Feng said. "It is very important for today's children to develop values from setbacks and adversity, just like the manly and persistent characters in the movie."

The anime creator Inoue wrote and directed the film to present a story from the new perspective of Ryota Miyagi, the point guard of Shohoku High School's basketball team. While his passion for basketball is ignited by his elder brother Sota, Ryota and his team mates are united to beat a powerful rival team.

On social media, director Inoue expressed his gratitude for Chinese audiences' long-standing passion and support, adding that the brand-new production had brought him both challenges and joy.

The film received 9.2 points out of 10 on China's leading film and TV review website Douban. Many netizens said they could not hold back their tears as the growth the characters experience reminded them of the faith, dreams and brotherhood of their own younger days. But time waits for no one.

Movie buff Xu Ruofeng said he was impressed by the director's in-depth depiction of the main characters' unyielding struggles for their dreams. For many years, the story and roles in the anime had encouraged him to never give up in his own pursuit of dreams.

Film industry insiders expected that the basketball-themed film would reap over 1 billion yuan in China and become a cultural phenomenon. It is also expected to ignite many young people's enthusiasm for sports.