The G60 S&T Innovation Valley, jointly driven by technological and institutional innovation, is emerging as a major hub for regional cooperation in the Yangtze River Delta.

The G60 S&T Innovation Valley of the Yangtze River Delta, jointly driven by technological and institutional innovation, is emerging as a major hub for regional cooperation in the delta, attracting a host of cutting-edge enterprises from China and abroad.

According to You Yang, Party secretary and board chairman of the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta G60 S&T Innovation Development Group, the G60 Valley has already achieved a number of critical technological breakthroughs in the fields of semiconductors, G60 star chains, and brain-computer interfaces, among others, with a view to their wider industrial use.

You said the valley aims to grow into a cutting-edge platform driven by science and technology, and institutional innovations that capture the new trend in harmonious growth of industries in the city, and promises to elevate China from a manufacturing hub to a center of innovation.

The valley's landmark building complex is not easy to miss for travelers along the highway, with a cluster of 23 buildings, each at a height of 100 meters, topped off by a floating aluminum alloy web structure that extends 1.5 kilometers.

With its phase II construction due to be completed sometime this year, it promises to be a new city landmark radiating its influence not only to the Yangtze River Delta region, but also to the rest of the world.

Since the 1990s, the G60 opened to traffic first as a local highway, then steadily extended to the west until it now reaches Kunming in Yunnan Province, almost 3,000km away.

The emergence of the highway has been pivotal in driving Songjiang's accelerated urbanization and industrialization, since it has attracted a host of high-quality private and foreign enterprises.

The investments concentrated on both sides of the highway gave a fresh impetus to Songjiang's growth.

The district has advanced a long way to what it is today.

From 2011 to 2015, the district met with bottlenecks in its development, as represented by the inordinately high weight of revenues derived from real estate, while all leading industrial indicators went south.

The years between 2016 and 2020 afforded the district a unique chance to blaze a new trail for transformative, innovative development that is vividly captured its "westward look."

Taking advantage of Songjiang's industrial legacy and the endowment of intellectual resources emanating from its university town, the valley has been steadily upgraded, from the original 1.0 edition to the current 3.0 edition.

The Science and Technology Valley has also come into existence as a district response to the national mandate to catalyze new development by innovation, and in addressing the national call for the city to become a science and innovative hub with global reach.

Construction of the center was predicated on the principle of "destruction before construction," referring to the large-scale demolition of many illegal, run-down buildings in abundance in the region, a particular anathema for this district situated in the far-flung suburban area with a notable rural aspect.

For instance, the dazzling Jiuke Oasis, one of the major components of the valley today, is situated in Jiuting Town, a town with a population of 300,000 to 400,000.

The formidable urban rectifications were achieved under the leadership of the mayor, resulting in the demolition of 2,400,000 square meters of illicit or irregular buildings, and phasing out of over 4,000 low-efficient and underperforming factories and enterprises.

The space thus vacated would be then given over to cutting-edge enterprises strong in science and technology – an insightful yet difficult choice, for the revenues from commercial real estate can be much higher than those from the valley.

The rectification of the town of Jiuting, proceeding as it does in light of laws, with strong determination and at a steady pace, has been so successful that the town has been seen as the archetype of an old town renovation effort worth being emulated citywide.

In its 3.0 edition, the valley already includes one valley and nine cities: Songjiang in Shanghai; Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua and Huzhou in Zhejiang Province; Suzhou in Jiangsu Province; and Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei in Anhui Province.

The swathe along the mighty river covers an area of 76,200 square kilometers, with a population of about 58 million.

The nine cities now account for 6.7 percent of national GDP, 8.3 percent of local fiscal income, and about 12.5 percent of high-tech enterprises in the country.