Do you pay through the nose when your pet gets sick?
10:52 UTC+8, 2023-06-22 0
It seems to be a given that pet medical care is more expensive than people expect. We look at what can be done about that.
At a recent free pet clinic service in Shanghai, participants voiced their concerns on the prices of pet medical care services.
Are pet clinic prices fair to pet owners? Is pet medical insurances worth the cost? Let's hear from pet owners.
Source: SHINE Editor: Xu Qing
