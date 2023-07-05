Troubled waters? Women-only swim lane evokes public debate

Shanghai Swimming Center says a designated lane is fair play for women who are often slower swimmers and experience male harassment in the pool.

Shanghai Swimming Center in Xuhui District is making waves after designating one lane exclusively for women.



The eight-lane pool set aside the lane to accommodate novice female swimmers and prevent injuries or harassment women sometimes experience from faster male swimmers. All remaining lanes are open to swimmers of either sex.

Women-only lanes have also been introduced in swimming pools in the cities of Guangzhou and Hohhot. Such decisions have provoked considerable public debate, and the Shanghai pool's arrangement is no exception.

"I was accidentally kicked in the lower back and stomach by a man at the pool last week, and I'm still bruised and sore," said a 16-year-old swimmer identifying herself only as Sue.

"Sometimes men swim up close behind me, and since I don't know their intentions, I stop and let them past."

Another swimmer calling herself Allen said she is in favor of the women-only lane, though it's so narrow that only two adult women can swim there at one time.

A 35-year-old swimmer identifying himself only as Ding said he has no problem with a women-only lane because women are generally weaker swimmers than men. But he said he does have some doubts that such a lane will really stave off all incidents of harassment against women at the pool.



"It will deter gentlemen but not bastards," he said. "It won't make all that much difference to those with despicable intentions."

Some other men, however, view the designated lane as discriminatory and question whether enough women will use it.

In an online poll published Shanghai Morning Post, about 60 percent of respondents said they support the women-only lane. One swimmer suggested that the most equitable solution would be to designate four lanes for men and four lanes for women.

Space in a public swimming pool is precious. During daytime peak hours and on weekdays, the pool may attract more than 300 swimmers.

The pool is just one example of often controversial women-friendly public facilities appearing in many cities across the world.

In 2005, Tokyo was one of the first cities to designate women-only train carriages to prevent sexual harassment in transport. Critics said the idea would cause crowding in other carriages and was a waste of public money.

Paris has introduced pink outdoor urinals for women to complement the long tradition of open-air pissoirs for men.

In recent years, China has also begun to address practical amenities for women in public facilities. Should there be sanitary napkin vending machines in women's toilets?

In 2017, the southern city of Shenzhen introduced women-only carriages on Metro trains.

According to sociologist Liu Wenrong, these designations symbolize the right of women to "speak out and be heard."

She told Shanghai Daily that the maintenance of those rights rest on a supportive legal system and public acceptance of fair play.