Just 15 minutes by train: quest for coveted peaches

Hong Kong residents are flocking to the Chinese mainland city of Shenzhen to buy juicy peaches grown in Wuxi.

Hong Kong residents have long skipped across the border to shop in the Chinese mainland city of Shenzhen for clothing, food, electronics and other consumer goods. The current rage is peaches.

Chinese social media has been abuzz about the number of Hong Kong people traveling to Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, to buy Yangshan peaches grown in the city of Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, about 135 kilometers northwest of Shanghai.

A store employee at a Shenzhen outlet of the grocery giant Freshippo said: "Hong Kong customers keep coming in to buy Yangshan peaches. Some buy up to five boxes. We stock 400-500 boxes a day, but demand still exceeds supply. We plan to stock 2,000 boxes over the next weekend."

Many Hong Kong residents can be seen sharing their peach purchases on the Facebook page "Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area: food, drinks, and fun-sharing zone." The site has more than 167,000 members, and the most popular topic currently is the Yangshan peach.

Yangshan township in Wuxi has volcanic soil and an ideal climate for cultivating peaches. As a result, the fruit contains up to 13 percent sugar and less than a percent of organic acid.

Many Hong Kong netizens claim that the peaches are so delicious and juicy that they surpass even premier, very costly peaches imported from Japan.

Yangshan peaches are available in Hong Kong's fruit markets, but at a significantly higher price than in Shenzhen. For example, the first peaches appearing in Hong Kong this year were priced at HK$32 (US$4.10) a piece. The same fruit in Shenzhen costs about two-thirds less.

According to Information Timesdata, since the resumption of normal customs clearance procedures between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong on January 8, Shenzhen border authorities have clocked 62.3 million people entering and departing Shenzhen, a 3,150 percent increase over the same time last year, when some COVID restrictions were in place.

Fruit is not the only attraction for Hong Kong bargain-seekers in Shenzhen. Increases in out-of-town consumers have also been recorded in restaurants, hair salons, spas and entertainment sites.

Imaginechina

Liza Ching, a 20-year-old Hong Kong local, said she goes to Shenzhen twice a month for what she calls "treat-myself days."

She explained, "The food in Shenzhen has much more variety than in Hong Kong. It's also much cheaper. For HK$300, I can have an extremely nice sushi dinner, whereas in Hong Kong, it could cost about twice that. And the array of choices of bubble tea there is amazing!"

The hop to the nearest station in Shenzhen is a 15-minute trip on a high-speed train. A second-class ticket costs 68 yuan (US$9.50).

Karan Chen, a mainland university student living in Hong Kong, is also a frequent traveler between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

She said she and friends from Hong Kong go to Shenzhen over weekends, often spending time in spas there that charge much less than those in Hong Kong.

"It's easy to travel between Hong Kong and Shenzhen," she noted. "The border control officers are extremely efficient."

Shenzhen and Hong Kong are more closely integrating under China's Greater Bay Area plan, which aims to link 11 cities in the Pearl River Delta.