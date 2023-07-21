﻿
News / In Focus

How to commute to work without traffic lights or Metro crowds

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-07-21       0
One officer worker escapes the urban crunch by kayaking to work on small waterways.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-07-21       0
How to commute to work without traffic lights or Metro crowds
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ivan Li kayaks 6 kilometers from his home to office in the Pudong New Area on Friday.

How to commute to work without traffic lights or Metro crowds
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Li's kayaking commute

It's only about a 15-minute drive from home to office, traffic permitting, but 37-year-old Ivan Li prefers a longer, greener and more unusual commute route.

Working in the medical equipment industry, he kayaks 6 kilometers to his office in the Pudong New Area, though it adds a half hour to the trip.

On the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo, a video about Li's form of transport has been viewed nearly 470,000 times.

"I get a lot of exercise by kayaking, and I consider it green travel," Li told Shanghai Daily. "But if it rains en route, I arrive at the office all wet. I am thankful, the office has a shower room."

Compared with traveling amid congested traffic, kayaking is peaceful and the scenery is really beautiful, he said of his waterways trip from Yangjinggang to Zhangjiang.

Li is experienced in sailing and kayaking in the city and beyond. He and a friend once kayaked 20 kilometers from Pudong's Zhangjiabang River to the estuary of the Yangtze River.

The water commute to work began after Li found a watercourse near his office that is passable by private boats.

He studied related regulations and sought advice from professional clubs when designing his commute route. He had to avoid protected areas and major waterways, but that still left smaller creeks suitable for a kayak.

How to commute to work without traffic lights or Metro crowds
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Li lowers his kayak to prepare for the voyage.

He recorded his trip on short videos and uploaded them on the lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu.

"He should live and work in Venice," one netizen joked about Li's commute format.

Another asked if there might be "shared boats" instead of shared bicycles or cars.

Kayaking now is a popular sport in China. On the e-commerce platform Taobao.com, some online stores have sold more than 1,000 kayaks in the past month, with prices ranging from hundreds to thousands of yuan.

Zhou Wei, an operations officer with Qingpu-based kayak and paddle club China Splash, said water sports popular in places like the US and Australia are now catching on in China.

"It's a good trend," he said.

The club, which has been in existence for 11 years, experienced a brief boom in new students after the Covid pandemic waned.

Nearly 10,000 people attended trial classes last year, Zhou said, but the numbers have since returned to a more normal 10 or so new students a week.

How to commute to work without traffic lights or Metro crowds
Ti Gong

China Splash club members kayak and paddle in a creek in Qingpu District.

On the Xiaohongshu platform, many kayakers are sharing pictures and videos.

Edison Wu posted a video showing him and his girlfriend eating watermelon while kayaking on a lake in New Jiangwan Town Park in Yangpu District.

"I saw posts about this place on Xiaohongshu and found the water course there is good for kayaking," Wu said.

Wu said he plans to expand his range by kayaking on Qingpu's Dianshan Lake and in waters near Chongming Island this year.

"I've been in Shanghai for two years but have never been to these places," he said.

How to commute to work without traffic lights or Metro crowds
Ti Gong

Wu enjoys watermelon while kayaking in a park in Yangpu District.

However, Wu said he worries that the growing popularity of kayaking may result in novices taking up the sport without proper training, increasing the risk of accidents.

"If accidents happen, the government may ban people from kayaking in local creeks," he said.

Kayak commuter Li agreed.

"The most important thing is safety," he said.

Risky behavior includes taking pets or too many people on board, traveling without life jackets or even trying to take selfies or videos that may unbalance a kayak in motion.

China Splash's said kayakers should receive training before taking boats on water.

At the club, coaches teach beginners basic safety procedures, such as how to wear life jackets correctly, how to identify dangerous areas in water, how to read water flow and how to embark and disembark safely at a pier.

Where to kayak?

The Shanghai Pudong New Area Shipping Business Development Center said those wishing to ply navigable waterways must register their craft and crews with urban management authorities.

For smaller waterways not considered "navigable," they are advised to consult local river affairs management.

The park management section of the Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau recommends a few parks where residents can rent kayaks, including Jiading District's auto expo park and Fengxian's Haiwan Forest Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangtze River
Yangpu
Dianshan Lake
Pudong
Venice
Chongming Island
Weibo
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     