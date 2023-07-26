Huaihai Road upgrades to match Champs Elysees, Fifth Avenue

With a strong determination to revive its historical glory as the "Oriental Paris Fashion Street," Shanghai's landmark Huaihai Road M. is set to undergo a splendid upgrade.

Ti Gong

With a strong determination to revive its historical glory as the "Oriental Paris Fashion Street," Shanghai's landmark Huaihai Road M. is set to undergo a splendid upgrade.

The latest makeover aims to elevate its status to compete with world-renowned fashion streets like Champs Elysees in Paris and New York City's Fifth Avenue.

The commercial road hosted a business gathering on Wednesday, welcoming top global companies, renowned domestic and international enterprises, business associations, think tanks and investment agencies.

Its aim is to showcase the road's investment-friendly environment, attract high-level trade entities and entice more quality brands to set up shop in the area.

During the event, five leading brands, namely FILA, Nice Rice, Popeyes, Ray-Ban and Tissot, signed agreements to establish their businesses on the road.

Ti Gong

Popeyes, the famous American chicken fast-food chain founded in Louisiana in 1972, will reopen its flagship franchise store on Huaihai Road M. next month, said Ge Jun, general manager of Popeyes China.

"Despite the management change, Popeyes has selected the vibrant Huaihai Road for its first store to open in late August," Ge told Shanghai Daily.

The company will use pure butter to cook its chicken, enhancing its savory and milky flavor. While keeping the signature items, it will also add food options that suit Chinese tastes and blend local and Louisiana flavors, Ge said.

The fried chicken chain opened its first store on the Chinese mainland on the road two years ago, drawing crowds and long queues.

The over 2-kilometer-long Huaihai Road M. was known as Route Paul Brunat when it was built in 1900. It was better known by another name Avenue Joffre, after the French marshal Joseph Joffre (1852-1931) in June 1915. It gained its current name in 1949 to commemorate the country's Huaihai Campaign, one of the three decisive campaigns in the War of Liberation (1945-1949).

Ti Gong

During its over 120 years of existence, the road has witnessed the blending of east and west cultures as well as the development of the Communist Party of China.

The city's first computer shop, beauty salon, fast food restaurant and first fashion show opened on the road. The street is still synonymous with elegance, extravagance and fashion.

Nowadays, the road has become a crucial part of Shanghai's plan to become an international consumption center.

In its transformation, Huangpu will focus on three themes: "More cultural, futuristic and integrated." It aims to enhance cultural landmarks, embrace avant-garde fashion, and create vibrant public spaces, according to the district government.

Four main areas will be created along the road.

The "Elegant and Stylish Commercial Zone" will showcase luxury brands and designer boutiques to create a sophisticated shopping experience.

The "Quality Lifestyle Zone" will cater to modern urban youth with diverse lifestyle businesses.

Ti Gong

The "Revival of Cultural and Artistic Neighborhood" will become an artistic landmark with creative events and pedestrian-friendly streets.

The "Vibrant Fashion Zone" will be a hub for trendy fashion and offer a dynamic experience for young consumers.

Wang Qi, deputy general manager of Shanghai Huaihai Commercial Group, told Shanghai Daily that the new round of planning for Huaihai Road M. will involve the integration of nearby characteristic backstreets, such as Nanchang and Yandang roads.

The investment platform for the Huaihai Road M. commercial hub was also officially launched on Wednesday to drive its transformation and attract new businesses.

Gao Yun, the Party secretary of Huangpu, expressed the goal of making Huaihai Road M. a world-renowned hub for high-end brands, first-mover trends and superior consumer experiences.

The district government will encourage innovation, promote emerging consumer markets, and leverage the digital economy to support businesses in the commercial hub, Gao said.