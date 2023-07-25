Who's this on the doorstep? Hello, I am here to help you!

Chefs, dog walkers, beauticians and other service providers are taking their skills into the home.

After Li Jing and her husband lost all their savings in a failed restaurant business, their Plan B was to offer their culinary skills to people at home.

The couple, who hail from Sichuan Province, can whip up both traditional Sichuan fare and simple Western dishes.

"We started to promote ourselves on various online sites, such as Xiaohongshu and video website Bilibili," Li said. "The orders came sooner than we expected."

Orders come in all shapes and sizes: an ordinary home supper of four dishes; a marriage proposal dinner of steak, pasta and elaborate table decorations; a formal 12-course roundtable birthday party for a senior citizen.

The couple sets prices according to the complexity of dishes, charging anywhere from 20 yuan (US$2.80) to 50 yuan each, excluding cost of ingredients.

"The best thing about being a home chef is that there is no initial investment needed," Li said. "As long as you have the skills, you can make money at it."

Li and her husband are not alone in recognizing the opportunities of offering in-home services.

Imaginechina

On social networking sites and e-commerce platforms, all manner of niche doorstep services are advertised, from feeding cats to walking dogs, from household decluttering to makeup application.

After Kiri Wu finished a two-semester course in makeup, she began full-time work as a makeup artist at a photography studio. Her enthusiasm for the job waned after several months.

"It was really tiring tagging around after new couples on their wedding day or when they were having wedding photos taken," she said. "All bridal makeup looks more or less the same, and I want some differences in my life."

Now she is a freelance beautician, charging 78 yuan for a home makeup session and an extra 30 yuan if hairdressing is needed.

"I drive my moped to customers within 4 kilometers of my home in Baoshan District," she said, "but if a client lives farther away, I tack on the taxi fare."

The service has proven more popular than she expected. Her Xiaohongshu home page has been flooded with more orders than she can fill.

"Most orders were from people with a special reason for wanting to look their best but who are not adept at applying makeup," Wu said. "That includes white-collars with an important job interview, girls going on their first date or college students sitting for graduation photos... My work saves them a lot of trouble."

Doorstep services are broadly part of the "flexible employment" movement empowered by the Internet era and social networking. It has spawned niche jobs such as couriers, takeaway delivery, live-streamers and ride-share drivers.

Many of these workers sign contracts with companies, such as express couriers or online takeaway delivery platforms; door-to-door service providers are mostly self-employed. That means they follow no set standards, and there is no regulatory framework to protect consumer interests.

In a realm of no contracts, it is pretty impossible to seek redress if disputes occur.

A video uploader calling herself "Nupangpang" recorded in detail how she spent 4,000 yuan on disastrous doorstep service.

She said she bought an "image changing" package online, and the provider promised to give her a makeup, hairdo and apparel makeover.

The stylist arrived at her home with her family in tow because she couldn't leave a child at home alone.

After several hours of work on her face, hair and clothing, Nupangpang peered at a mirror and found, much to her distress, that she looked 10 years older. The service provider told her that was the style that suited her best.

"I just want to share my experience so that people can avoid the trap I fell into," the distraught client said.

Gu Jing, one of the earliest in China to offer her services as a home "organizer," told Shanghai Daily that she and her team have developed their own standards of service and are keen on training staff.

"We now provide 200 to 260 training sessions a year, and during peak season, which is in March, October and November, we get about four orders a day," she said.

"We found that some providers face risks that included bodily harm, verbal disputes and accusations about items damaged or lost," she added. "So we have bought insurance for our home organizers, and we require formal contracts with clients and records of each home service."

Ti Gong

Economist and financial commentator Yu Fenghui said he believes that a complete credit system and complaints channel are needed to ensure the orderly growth of in doorstep services.

"It's quite hard for the government to manage all the practitioners, so platforms advertising the services should shoulder the responsibility," he said.

Different in-home services will evolve differently, he added. For example, caring for seniors and home organizing will likely become more company-based, while tasks such as dog walking will probably remain with individual providers.

"New industries initially tend to go through a relatively chaotic period, so we need to be tolerant during that stage," he said. "And we need to give such fledgling service industries proper but relatively lenient guidance to ensure that they can grow in a stable manner."