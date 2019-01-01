Renewal and hope for 82-year-old Fangua Long resident

After living in cramped conditions for 30 years, 82-year-old Wang Tingmei could finally bid farewell to Fangua Long, one of Shanghai's oldest slum communities.

"I'm super happy. We're out of our misery, shouldn't we be happy," the 82-year-old told Shanghai Daily, with a glimmer of a smile.

Fangua Long covers an area equal to nearly 8.5 standard football pitches near the Shanghai Railway Station, close to the Suzhou Creek.

Back in the 1920s, it used to be one of the most prosperous areas in the old Zhabei area. But the war laid waste to the area.

In the 1940s, it became the city's most densely-populated slum, packed with refugees uprooted by the war. Most lived in shanty huts and hovels put up with bamboo, straw, and mud.

During that period, the area produced a super large pumpkin, known by locals as fangua, and thus it got the name Fangua Long, literally pumpkin lane neighborhood.

Several rounds of renovations were launched after 1949 to improve residents' living conditions. Especially, in the 1960s, the rundown shelters were renovated into multi-story buildings equipped with modern facilities like tap water, electricity, and gas.

Wang moved in with her two daughters in 1993, thanks to the welfare housing distribution by a state-owned factory where she worked.

"At that time, three of us lived in an 8-square-meter unit in the Tilanqiao area in Hongkou District. It was terribly small and cramped. So, the factory leaders arranged for us to move to a 17.5-square-meter two-room unit in Fangua Long," she recalled.

She added: "Though we had to share the toilet and kitchen with two other families, we were satisfied with it. At least we didn't have to use chamber pots any longer."

However, over the years, problems and inconveniences cropped up.

The decades-old building fell into a state of disrepair with cracked walls and leaky ceilings. Oil stains and molds are dotted everywhere. When it rains outside, it also rains inside. As Wang said, "We have to open an umbrella on the balcony."

But what concerned her the most was privacy. Currently, she shares a room with her daughter, and her grandson has to sleep on a sofa bed in the other room which also functions as a living room, dining room and study.

"He grew up on this small sofa bed. His computer desk is our dining table," Wang sighed.

She's not the only one. Almost everyone was eager to move out.

"Every day, I have been thinking about when will it be our turn to move out," said 70-year-old Zhou Jianhua who moved to a 22-square-meter unit in 1966.

"My daughter lived in a narrow passageway. She grew up with no privacy and I'm so sorry for that," he noted.

In response to their appeal, the Jing'an District government has decided to launch the latest round of urban renewal.

Under the plan, 14 decrepit buildings will be demolished, to be replaced by six new apartment buildings, with every unit equipped with an independent kitchen, toilet and balcony. Moreover, a two-story underground garage, a large garden in the middle and other living facilities will be erected.

"I'm so happy with it," Wang said, showing the floor plan of her new flat which is roughly 30 square meters, featuring two bedrooms, a toilet, a kitchen, and a balcony.

"We were told to have a meeting to discuss the renewal plan, on May 22. That night, we signed an agreement. It's such a good deal. I just can't wait," she pointed out.

The relocation, involving more than 1,122 families, has started, and it is set to be completed in September. Residents are expected to move back in about four years after the new Fangua Long takes shape.

"We are sure to hold a celebration ceremony when we move back," Wang insisted.