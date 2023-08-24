﻿
Expats and tourists share stories of travel in China

﻿ Lu Feiran
﻿ Li Qian
Lu Feiran Li Qian
  12:06 UTC+8, 2023-08-24
We head to the streets of Shanghai to get firsthand experiences of people's travel experiences within China.
Shot by Li Qian and Chen Yian. Edited by Li Qian. Reported by Lu Feiran and Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

The "TravelChina" tag on TikTok and Instagram has attracted millions of viewers, and amazed users from all over the world by less known scenic spots in China.

Let's hear from expats and foreign tourists on the streets of Shanghai about where they love to go in China in their spare time.

(Chen Yian contributed to this story)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
