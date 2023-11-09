Give us a break! Students with energy to burn often stifled in schools

Some Chinese schools have stopped or curtailed 10-minute breaks between classes, raising concern among parents and education experts.

Imaginechina

Ten-minute breaks between classes – a time for students to stretch their legs, have a chat and briefly escape the confines of the classroom – have disappeared in many Chinese elementary and middle schools due to safety concerns.

Some parents and students have reported that schools restrict students from leaving classrooms during breaks, prohibit loud talking, ban physical activities and penalize those who violate these rules.

According to Ding Ding, a second-grader from a Beijing elementary school, he and his classmates are allowed during breaks to go out to the restroom or get a drink of water, or to play in the classroom as long as they don't run or make noise.

Violating these rules can result in deductions in good behavior points. A classmate of Ding's lost over 20 points for running in the hallway.

"School life has become increasingly hard," Ding told a report of China News Service, adding that classes now seem to stretch out longer and the time between classes seems to get shorter.

A recent survey by China Youth Daily revealed that three-quarters of parents said "quiet 10-minute breaks" in schools are now widespread, particularly in primary schools.

Respondents expressed concern about this trend, saying students need to be given more free rein during breaks. Activities, they said, help prevent eye strain and obesity.

Teachers, on the other hand, express caution.

Imaginechina

Zhang Yan, a primary school teacher in the eastern Shandong Province, said some parents are quick to blame the school for any accidents involving their children. This creates pressure on teachers, who in turn want to confine students to classrooms to make sure no one gets hurt, according to a China News Service report.

Similar restrictions have been reported in the provinces of Hebei and Guizhou, where students were barred from going to the playground during small recesses.

In a primary school in the city of Langfang in Hebei, most students couldn't do much but chat quietly during breaks, and in the city of Zunyi in Guizhou, teachers didn't allow students to leave the classroom. Some schools have even assigned class teachers to monitor students during breaks, ensuring that they stay seated, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Safety issues loom large. Recent media reports found that more than 90 percent of school injury cases occurred during recess or after school, with most taking place on the playground or in classrooms. Schools were found to bear over 30 percent of the responsibility in more than half of these cases.

Limited space in urban schools is another contributing factor. Narrow hallways and congested elevators make it difficult for students to move around very quickly during a 10-minute recess.

Imaginechina

Chu Zhaohui, a researcher at the Chinese National Institute of Education Sciences, observed that shortages of teachers and growing numbers of students also contribute to the break restrictions.

In 2023, new student enrollment in Chinese primary schools peaked at about 20 million. In one primary school in the city of Nanjing, there are now 10 classes in the first grade and over 2,400 students across six grades – all managed by just over 100 teachers.

It all boils down to balancing the natural rambunctious nature of children with the disquiet of teachers. The opinions of many parents and education experts tilt toward the students.

"To prevent incidents and trouble, schools opt for a blanket policy of keeping all children still and quiet, which can be viewed as laziness on the schools' part," said Zhi Zhenfeng, an Institute of Law researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Zhi said classroom study for 45 minutes straight can fatigue a child's eyes, body and mind. Children, unlike adults, have limited attention spans and more energy to burn. For them, taking a break outside the classroom can enhance the efficiency of their studies, he said.

Psychologists argue that a bit of physical activity between classes helps alleviate academic pressure and promotes healthy social interaction.

Imaginechina

National Health Commission figures show that outdoor activities are crucial in preventing myopia.

In 2022, China recorded an overall myopia rate of about 54 percent among children and adolescents. Moreover, obesity among those aged between 7 and 18 increased to nearly a quarter in 2019 from 1.2 percent in 1985.

Children who are too stifled can sink into depression – an increasing problem among Chinese youth.

The 2022 National Depression Blue Book of China showed that 15 percent of adolescents face the risk of depression – surpassing the rate among adults. Common symptoms include blue moods, poor concentration, reluctance to study and increased interpersonal conflicts.

The Ministry of Education released a regulation in September 2021 that emphasizes the need for students to have "reasonable and necessary opportunities" for physical activity during breaks.

In a reply to recent complaints, an official of the ministry said schools are required to allocate 30 minutes of extended break time every day, during which time, students should engage in suitable physical activities and relaxation.

He stated that the ministry will initiate a nationwide review to address the "quiet 10-minute break" trend in nationwide schools.

To address safety concerns, the introduction of commercial insurance is becoming more common. In Shanghai, coverage with comprehensive school liability insurance began in 2001.

Specialized policies covering activities such as sports and campus accidents emerged after 2010, in response to a surging number of students.

Imaginechina

Lin Jie, who works at a domestic insurer, said these policies should help alleviate the safety concerns of both parents and schools, to some extent.

Lin said she deals with almost 1,000 student accident reports a month – many involving incidents that occur during breaks – like students colliding in hallways and students suffering eye injuries while running with pencils in hand.

Following the widespread public discussion about class breaks, many schools in Shanghai and the cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou have launched creative activities for students to fully relax during the 10-minute break. Some schools have even extended the breaks to 20 minutes.

In Shenzhen, many schools are providing recreational games, outdoor rock climbing, bonsai cultivation, sports, guitar playing, frisbee competitions and reading corners during breaks, according to Shenzhenfabu, the city's official WeChat account.

In Shenzhen, the school affiliated with the Luohu Educational Institute has installed two almost three-story-high slides to give students quick access to playgrounds during breaks.

At the Yongding branch of the Beijing Normal University Affiliated Middle School, students are forced to go outdoors during breaks.

Regular facility safety checks, improved safety management and teacher patrols are essential to enhance student safety, said Liu Zhihui, deputy dean of the Law School of China University of Political Science and Law.

"Simply sacrificing the 10-minute break between classes to ensure safety is not worth it," Liu said.