Renovation of Bund City Hall heralds historic revival

A major renovation has been completed of the former home of the Shanghai Municipal Council and city government near the Bund, marking the start of a new round of a renovation campaign for the Bund's buildings.

The central courtyard of the more than century-old historic building will open to the public, with a global promotion campaign to attract commercial tenants starting Friday.

The Bund City Hall Plaza, originally built to manage local foreign settlements, later housed the Shanghai Municipal Council and the city government.

It is a five-story neoclassical building with a granite facade, Baroque styling, Ionic columns and arched windows.

Many significant events in Shanghai's history took place here, including the first raising of the national flag in the city in 1949. Also, physicist Albert Einstein gave a lecture on the theory of relativity in the building's auditorium in 1923.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"The courtyard is truly breathtaking," said James Macdonald, head of Savills Research China, who was involved in the renovation project. "Its charm is reminiscent of those found in the UK, but it's a rare gem in Shanghai.

"Imagine being able to step away from your office during lunch and bask in the sunshine, and fall in love with the space," he told Shanghai Daily.

According to Macdonald, retailers prioritize location, accessibility and functional space, as well as brand alignment, identity and storytelling. They also seek uniqueness and visual appeal, and this project checks all of these boxes.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Huangpu District government and the Shanghai Land (Group) Co. jointly founded Shanghai Bund Regeneration in 2014, which is in charge of the project.

In 2015, the company officially launched the protective renovation, marking it as a model project for urban renewal in Shanghai and the first initiative in the comprehensive renovation of the Bund's second-row buildings. The goal was to preserve the building's historical elements while adapting it for modern use.

Renowned British architect David Chipperfield, a 2023 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner, led the design efforts. The project focused on retaining as much of the original structure as possible while upgrading it to meet contemporary needs.

The restoration work included meticulous historical research and the use of advanced techniques to ensure accuracy.

For instance, original design plans were found in the British Museum to guide the renovation. The project also involved moving and stabilizing a red mansion within the complex to better integrate it into the new design.

Chen Libin, partner and general manager at David Chipperfield Architects Shanghai, said the biggest challenge was balancing the opinions of various stakeholders.

"It took a long time to reach a consensus among the stakeholders, including the public, who are also considered owners," said Chen.

SHINE

Original construction started in 1913, but was delayed due to the breakout of World War I in 1914 and was eventually finished in November 1922. It was never completed to the original design, mainly due to lack of funds.

The city government was relocated to the HSBC Building on the Bund in 1955. The building then housed the city's civil affairs, greenery, health and human resources authorities.

The renovated Bund City Hall Plaza features a mix of offices, cultural and public spaces, and commercial areas.

About 70 percent of the building is dedicated to office space, primarily for the financial sector. Another 20 percent is allocated for cultural and public venues, which will host concerts and exhibitions. The remaining 10 percent will be commercial property, including retail and dining options.

The central courtyard of the building will open to the public, offering a space for leisure and cultural events.

The area is designed to connect with the surrounding streets, creating an inviting public space. The project also includes about 25,500 square meters of underground space, providing about 300 parking slots and additional facilities.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

One of the highlights of the project is the preserved office of Mayor Chen Yi (1901-1971), who worked here from 1949 to 1954. The original desk, chair and bookcase used by Chen are displayed to recreate a historical scene.

An exhibition features more than 80 representative historical photographs, including many personal collections of Chen's son, Chen Haosu, showcasing valuable images of the first Shanghai mayor after the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Additionally, the terrace where the national flag was first raised will be open to the public, offering a place to relax and enjoy the view of the Bund.

"We aim to create a commercial complex that invites the public in," said Yu Wei from Shanghai Art-Design Co, who is in charge of the exhibition arrangement in Mayor Chen's office.

"Without public engagement, the building could be forgotten in another 10 or 20 years.

"The windows and door handles are original, made from British steel and brass. Even the light switches and plaster decorations have been restored or replicated to match the original designs," Yu told Shanghai Daily.

Chen's office accepts group reservations and offer guided tours three times a week. It is planned to open for individual visitors by late this year.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The renovation is part of a broader initiative known as the "second row building" renovation plan for the Bund area. The plan aims to preserve and rejuvenate historic buildings standing behind the Bund architecture along the waterfront, while enhancing their functionality.

The area covers about 510,000 square meters, equivalent to about seven standard football pitches, and includes 27 street blocks with about 140 historic buildings.

The renovation plan focuses on maintaining the historical character of the buildings, creating walkable street blocks, and transforming old structures into functional, modern spaces.

The goal is to make the Bund a world-class financial and cultural hub, integrating historical preservation with contemporary development, according to the district government.

"Looking across the river to Lujiazui and the Shanghai Tower, the Bund City Hall project is a gem," said Chen Xiaoou, chairman of F.O.G. Asset Group, and a senior analyst.

"It leads the next generation of urban renewal with its cultural and historical significance."

He said the difficulty of attracting investment and enhancing value here is even greater than those leading office buildings such as the Shanghai Tower, the 632-meter tallest building in China.

"It is a new challenge, and we are excited to see how it unfolds," Chen said.