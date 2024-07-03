Unmasking criminals: Law enforcement officials face a growing camouflage ruse

Silicone face masks, once used for entertainment, are now a tool for criminals, raising legal and regulatory concerns.

In March, a man in Shanghai used a silicone face mask to disguise himself as an elderly person and broke into four homes, stealing over 100,000 yuan (US$13,700) worth of valuables. He was later arrested and all the stolen goods recovered. This was not an isolated incident. Rather, it is part of a worrying trend. Police in cities across China are warning that criminals are now using these masks to disguise themselves and commit crimes. Originally used in movies, TV shows and theater, silicone face masks are becoming the new go-to tool for illegal activities. The masks that help criminals disguise their appearance and bypass security systems have become so realistic and accessible that they now pose significant legal and regulatory challenges.

A Shanghai Daily investigation into several online silicone face mask sellers revealed a wide variety of realistic masks available, often at high prices. Searching for "silicone mask" on multiple e-commerce platforms reveals products like "full-face adult silicone masks," "realistic disguise masks" and "elderly silicone masks." Prices range from a few yuan to several thousand yuan. One top-selling online store described three main types of disguises: silicone masks, sandstone masks and full silicone hoods with hair. Prices vary significantly. A customized hood costs 23,000 yuan and takes a month to make, while a mask takes 20 days and costs 15,000 yuan. Sandstone masks are the cheapest at 8,800 yuan and take 10 days. No customer ID is required. Many sellers also offer celebrity look-alike masks, accurately replicating famous faces. In one video demonstration, a model wearing a celebrity mask looked about 90 percent like the celebrity from a distance. "After you place an order, we'll direct you to a local 3D scanning point. If you can't go, provide photos, head measurements and 360-degree facial images," one seller advised potential customers.

Mask designers use the materials provided by a buyer to create a model, confirm it with the customer, and then proceed with production. Local 3D scanning points require an order or seller referral before providing their address. Buyers make such expensive purchases for specific purposes, like unlocking a spouse's phone with facial recognition, clocking in at work or bypassing security systems. Another seller said if a mask didn't pass smartphone facial recognition, buyers could return it. A customer confirmed online that the mask easily passed facial recognition on phones and payment platforms but struggled with systems sensitive to eye and skin color tests. "I don't want to bypass any security system," one customer told Shanghai Daily. "I had a mask made of my favorite football player simply to display it in my bedroom." Many online sellers operate without a business entity or license. They claim to engage in small, casual transactions, thus not needing business registration. According to China's E-commerce Law, personal sales of agricultural or handicraft products, or casual small transactions, do not require registration.