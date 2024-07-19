In an esoteric language, a Brazilian journalist thrives in China

The universal language Esperanto is not widely spoken, but one man believes it can be a bridge between his birthplace and his adopted home.

Rather than using his native Portuguese or his fluent English, Brazilian journalist Rafael Henrique Zerbetto chose Esperanto – an international yet obscure language – to report on China. He said, this niche language is his true passion. Based in Beijing, he works for El Popola Ĉinio, a Chinese Esperanto magazine under the auspices of China International Communications Group Asia-Pacific. "I like to write about China for foreign audiences in Esperanto," said Zerbetto. "It's the best medium for me to present the real China, along with its abundant culture and lively human stories, to the world."

Esperanto was created in 1887 by L. L. Zamenhof, an ophthalmologist born in what is today Poland, to be a universal second language in a world of 7,000 languages. According to Zamenhof, he created the language to reduce the "time and labor we spend in learning foreign tongues" and to foster harmony between people from different countries. Zerbetto acclaimed Esperanto as a language of diversity, inclusion and equality. "Esperanto is fair in the sense that it puts all peoples on the same basis. So by using Esperanto, there would be no specific country or group of countries being privileged by their language," he said. Meanwhile, Esperanto has a simple grammar, which he thinks "is easier to learn than national languages." "These brings Esperanto an edge in international communication over other languages," he said.

Zerbetto writes an Esperanto column called "Rafael en Pekino," focusing on China's development and Sino-Brazilian relations. Traveling across China, he uses Esperanto to record the local customs and the people he meets. Zerbetto said he believes Esperanto "ties the knot" between him and China. Back home in 2005, he started learning Esperanto from scratch. The prevalence of Chinese books translated into Esperanto enabled him to learn about China and develop an interest in Chinese culture. "When I learned Esperanto, it gave me access to many interesting books of Chinese literature," said Zerbetto. "They were translated into Esperanto, but not into Portuguese. I was drawn to the country and wanted to go there one day." Zerbetto moved to Beijing as a foreign news reporter in 2016. Being a beginner in the Chinese language, he said his transition to life in China was helped by Esperanto. Though largely unknown by the wider public, Esperanto is making some inroads in China. Nowadays, Esperanto WeChat groups in China bring together enthusiasts to learn the language and share their daily lives, he noted. Ĉina Esperanto-Ligo, the only national academic association of Esperanto speakers in the country, also plays a vital role in promoting the language in China.

The target audience of El Popola Ĉinio is the international Esperanto community across the world, which Zerbetto estimates at about 2 million. "Most Esperanto learners tend to be more inclusive toward foreign cultures and are willing to engage in cultural exchanges," said Zerbetto. This provides a fertile ground for Rafael to promote Chinese culture in the Esperanto community, including helping to dispel misconceptions about China through Esperanto. "Many misunderstanding are caused by cultural differences, but the Esperanto audience have started to see things from a different perspective and to develop an appreciation for Chinese culture," he explained.

Sino-Brazil related topics are also fodder for Zerbetto's column. Through his fieldwork throughout China, he has published many articles on sustainable development and poverty alleviation. "I have followed closely the work done here to lift people from poverty," he said. "It's important to show that it's possible to eradicate poverty and inspire similar efforts around the world."

Zerbetto notes that Brazilian anthropologist Gilberto Freyre has called his South American homeland "Tropical China." "Bilateral communication and exchanges are much needed for Sino-Brazil relations," said Zerbetto. "My work on reporting on China is important for this dialogue." Last November, during the 6th China International Import Expo, Rafael interviewed Augusto Pestana, consul-general of Brazil in Shanghai – an experience that gave him a sense of pride and fulfillment. "I realized the economies of Brazil and China complement each other, and both countries can grow together in many ways," he said.

Zerbetto is the co-founder of the Brazilian Citizens Council in Beijing. The organization aims to facilitate communication between the Brazilian embassy and the Brazilian community in China. "It's essential to understand the needs of Brazilians living in China," he said. "I am working on how to best meet those needs." In June, the council hosted its first Brazilian party to celebrate the traditional festival called Festa Junina, with Brazilians and Chinese dressed as farmers and traditional Brazilian food served. "It gave Brazilian entrepreneurs in the food sector the chance to showcase their products," he said.