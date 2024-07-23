Female scientist transforms lives with brain-computer interface tech

Dr Wang Wei and her team at the Shanghai-based firm Arfysica Innovation are pioneering brain-computer interface technology, bringing hopes of recovery to patients worldwide.

An information technology (IT) engineer surnamed Chen suffered a stroke in June last year, which left the 38-year-old unable to speak clearly, paralyzed on his right side, and with impaired cognitive abilities. After multiple hospitals doused hopes of a full recovery, he started a new treatment with a high-tech firm based in Shanghai's suburban Fengxian District. It involved wearing an EEG (electroencephalogram) cap and a hand exoskeleton. Using brainwaves by algorithmic signal processing, Chen could control the exoskeleton, helping re-establish his brain's damaged neural pathways. Now, he can raise his hand, use chopsticks, walk, and even type on a keyboard, returning to his job as a software engineer. It might seem like a medical miracle, but it is becoming increasingly possible, thanks to brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. The innovation comes from Dr Wang Wei, a biomedical engineering scientist who founded Arfysica Innovation in 2016. Her company focuses on developing BCI technology to treat central neurological disorders.

Wang, a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southampton in Britain, was once a "Global Senior Key Expert" at Germany's Siemens HealthCare, working on large medical equipment. "In the medical field, BCI technology has enormous potential," she said. "It can help patients regain some motor abilities lost to illness or injury." Her journey began with a dream of contributing to China's medical advancements. After years of studying and working abroad, she returned to China, believing that BCI technology could offer a breakthrough in medical treatments. She established Arfysica Innovation in Fengxian at the end of 2015, attracted by the district's supportive environment for health and medical industries. Arfysica's most advanced product is a non-invasive BCI platform. It uses brainwave-reading caps, which are embedded with either dry or wet electrodes that capture brain signals. These signals are then processed by an artificial intelligence (AI) system, which translates them into commands for a mechanical device, such as a glove or exoskeleton. The system allows patients to practice movements and gradually regain control over their bodies. The technology has been tested on over 1,000 patients, with significant improvements in nearly all cases. Chen, the software engineer, regained his ability to work after 42 training sessions. His brain had formed new neural connections, bypassing the damaged areas. "Our goal is to stimulate the brain to find new pathways. The brain has an incredible capacity to heal itself if given the right tools," Wang explained. Another case success relates to a 65-year-old woman surnamed Wang, who suffered a stroke that left her unable to speak clearly or move her right side. After a month of BCI treatment at Arfysica, she regained the ability to perform basic self-care tasks. "Seeing her hold a spoon and feed herself was incredibly moving," Wang recalled. "It's these moments that remind us why we do what we do."

Arfysica's technology is not limited to stroke recovery. Wang is exploring applications for conditions like autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). For autistic children, Arfysica's technology can create virtual environments where they can interact using brainwaves, which helps stabilize their emotions. "Autism is a complex condition, and traditional therapies don't always work for every child," Wang noted. "With BCI technology, we can create customized virtual scenarios that help children practice social interactions and emotional regulation in a safe environment." The company is also looking into applications for depression and anxiety. "Mental health is another area where BCI technology can make a huge impact," Wang pointed out. "We're developing systems that can help patients manage their symptoms through brainwave training and feedback." Currently, Arfysica's BCI technology is being used in top hospitals across the country, but Wang aims to bring it to community health centers to benefit more people. "Most stroke patients prefer home care. Community hospitals would make treatment more accessible," she said. The company has already started pilot programs in two community health centers in Fengxian, making it easier for patients to receive treatment close to home. Wang is also focused on making the technology more affordable. "Healthcare should not be a luxury," she insisted. "We are working on reducing costs and improving accessibility so that more patients can benefit from our technology." As BCI technology continues to evolve, Wang sees even greater possibilities. "This is a job filled with happiness. Seeing patients improve day by day, knowing that our products help, is very fulfilling," she said. "Helping one patient means saving a family. That's what makes it all worthwhile."