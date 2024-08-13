Badminton craze sweeps China. Can it last as new sports emerge and birth rates drop?

Badminton is now the nation's second most popular sport, lauded as a way to keep fit and make friends.

Xu Qing / SHINE

Badminton in China has evolved from a casual yard game to a national obsession. The nation's second most popular sport is attracting players of all ages and backgrounds. The Badminton World Federation estimates the sport now has 20 million regular players and 150 million casual players in China. In Shanghai, the game ranks alongside running and jogging as the three most popular forms of regular exercise. "Badminton is incredibly accessible," said Niu Jiaping, secretary-general of the Shanghai Badminton Association. "It appeals to a wide demographic – from 6-year-olds to those in their 70s." Unlike table tennis, where a skilled player can easily dominate a game, badminton allows more mixed participation, making it easier for everyone to enjoy the game from the start, Niu told Shanghai Daily. This accessibility has led to a surge in both interest and badminton courts in Shanghai. The city now has over 2 million people who play at least once a week, Niu said. Though venues increased to 1,200 last year from 730 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the growth still lags demand. "Securing a court in central districts is nearly impossible," Niu said.

Xu Qing / SHINE

Venues like the Jing'an Gymnasium are especially difficult to book, with open slots often snatched up within seconds. Among outdoor options, Luxun and Yangpu parks that offer free courts are popular among local retirees. "Luxun Park is always buzzing with people playing badminton," said He Xuejun, a 65-year-old retiree who plays twice a week. "It's not just about exercise; it's a social event where you meet new friends." Across China, badminton has become so popular that it sometimes surpasses the longtime favorite table tennis.

"Badminton's rise is due to several factors," Niu explained. "It can be played indoors, making it accessible year-round, especially for white-collar workers who comprise about 40 percent of players. Additionally, it doesn't involve direct physical contact, making it suitable for both men and women." Badminton's appeal isn't confined to China. The sport is also deeply rooted in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Denmark and South Korea. In the UK and other European countries, badminton is widely played in schools and community centers. Shanghai's international community is embracing the sport as a way of connecting with locals and building expat friendships. Lothar Sysk, a German expatriate who has lived in Shanghai since 2001, recalls his introduction to badminton. "I was playing ping pong with friends in Pudong when someone asked if I wanted to try badminton," he said. "I'd never played before, but I agreed. That person turned out to be Lao Du, a former Shanghai badminton champion, who became my coach." He added, "Badminton has helped me make many friends, even though my Chinese language skills are limited. The sport breaks down barriers."

Ti Gong

Sysk now hosts an annual "Lothar Friendship Cup" in Shanghai. "Badminton facilities in Shanghai are top-notch, and the clubs are always fully booked," he said. "Whether I play before work, after work or on weekends, the courts are always busy." Santosh Sequeira, a market researcher from India, said he found a new passion in badminton after moving to Shanghai. "I started playing seriously around the end of 2019," he said. "In India, badminton is gaining popularity, but it's still far from what it is in China. Playing with people from different backgrounds and making new friends has been one of the most enjoyable aspects of my badminton experience in Shanghai."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Badminton is often called the "national company sport" because so many workplaces, particularly state-owned enterprises, organize company teams and tournaments. Yoyo Li, a 40-year-old advertising professional, said the sport's fast pace and competitive nature is a perfect antidote for stress after a busy day behind a desk. "Badminton is thrilling – fast, competitive and social," she said. "It's much more engaging than jogging or swimming, and it's easy to find others to play with." The rapid growth of badminton popularity hasn't been without its problems. High demand for courts has led to a proliferation of online booking systems, some exploited by scalpers. "Securing a court in central Shanghai is so difficult that local police have started blacklisting accounts that book courts in under three seconds," Niu said.

Imaginechina

Then, too, rising shuttlecock prices, driven by a sharp drop in the supply of feathers, have caused some concern among players. High-quality shuttlecocks, which were 95 yuan (US$13.2) per dozen just two years ago, now cost around 160 yuan. Still, leading brands like Yonex, Li-Ning and Victor have reported significant sales growth, with some supply shortages. A shuttlecock usually requires 16 feathers, while a single bird provides only about 14 suitable ones. That means producing a dozen shuttlecocks requires feathers from roughly 14 birds. For high-end shuttlecocks using goose feathers, the yield per bird is even less. The China Animal Husbandry Association reports that duck and goose production, which peaked in 2019, has since declined. Duck output last year dropped from 48.8 billion to 42.2 billion, while numbers of geese raised fell to 5.2 million from 6.3 billion. In recent years, manufacturers have attempted to replace natural feathers with synthetic ones, which could reduce usage by about 25 percent, according to the Badminton World Federation. Niu said he believes that once the federation officially sanctions use of synthetic shuttlecocks for competition, feather shortages will be resolved within two to three years.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

For some players, rising costs are a minor inconvenience. Han Xiaozhen, a 30-year-old programmer, said he spends about 300 to 400 yuan per month on badminton gear. "The recent price increases haven't affected me much because there are still affordable options available," he said. "Besides, the real value of badminton lies in the experience, not the cost." As badminton's popularity grows, so does the industry surrounding it. "While we haven't raised our prices, demand has definitely increased," said Li Xin, the owner of Huati Zhangjiang Sports Center, one of Shanghai's premier badminton venues. "Our courts are busiest during the workweek, especially evenings." Li's 24-hour courts are a rarity in the industry. "The idea came from my own experience," he said. "For 20 years, I often struggled to find a place to play after work. The response to round-the-clock courts has been positive, though late-night slots obviously aren't as busy as peak hours." However, despite increasing demand, Li is cautious about expanding. Running a badminton center isn't particularly lucrative, he said, calling it a high-investment, low-return business. While the courts may be packed during peak hours, they're often sparsely used during some daytime hours," he said. "We've focused on making our venue suitable for hosting large-scale competitions, which has helped us stand out in a crowded market."

Imaginechina