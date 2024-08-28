"Doing what's right:" Veteran drives gaming firm's growth through employee care

Vice general manager Liu Zhongsheng has played a pivotal role in Boke Technology's success by focusing on employee well-being, community engagement and innovation.

Ti Gong

Liu Zhongsheng has played a key role in the rise of Boke Technology, one of China's leading Internet gaming companies. At 52, he has become a cornerstone of Boke's leadership, known for his dedication to employee welfare and community service. Liu's journey to becoming the vice general manager at Boke was marked by his wide range of experience and his commitment to supporting both Boke's employees and the broader community. By prioritizing employee well-being, community engagement, and innovation, Liu has helped Boke thrive while setting a standard for balancing profitability with social responsibility, according to company founder Xu Renbin. Before joining Boke, Liu served in the military. After retiring, he worked in various roles, including sales. Liu joined Boke in 2015, just as the Putuo-based company was emerging as a major player in the Internet gaming industry. Founded in 2010 by Xu, Boke started as a small team of just a few dozen people. However, with Xu's vision and Liu's support, the company rapidly expanded, evolving into a large enterprise with over 1,000 employees and annual revenue exceeding 5 billion yuan (US$702 million). "I'm not a tech expert, but I know how to support people," Liu said. "When employees feel cared for, they give their best." His approach has earned him the affectionate title of "Brother Liu" among his younger colleagues – a reflection both of respect and of the genuine care he shows for those around him. One of Liu's most significant contributions to Boke has been to enhance the working environment and overall well-being of employees. For instance, he has established many well-equipped break rooms where employees can relax and recharge during their workdays.

Liu also spearheaded the development of a staff library, housing over 3,000 books on various topics, including literature, science, economics and professional development. "I believe in lifelong learning and aim to create an environment where employees can grow intellectually," he said. He has also led efforts to secure affordable housing options for young employees, recognizing that many of them were new to Shanghai and struggled with the high cost of living. Additionally, Liu implemented programs to provide convenient and nutritious free meals at the company. Liu also gives personal attention to his colleagues' concerns. In one instance, an employee who was frequently late to work and seemed disengaged caught Liu's attention. After learning that the employee's wife and child were living far away due to job constraints, Liu took it upon himself to find a solution. He coordinated with local authorities and the company's HR department to arrange for the employee's family to relocate to Shanghai. Under Liu's guidance, Boke has also made significant strides in its corporate social responsibility efforts. He was instrumental in establishing the Boke Public Welfare Foundation, launched in 2019. The foundation has since donated over 50 million yuan to social causes, ranging from disaster relief to educational initiatives. "A company's success should be measured not just by its profits, but by its positive impact on society," Liu said. One of the foundation's most notable projects is the "Game Literacy Program," an initiative aimed at educating young people about responsible gaming. Recognizing the growing concerns around gaming addiction among youth, Liu and his team developed the program to educate children and teenagers on healthy gaming habits. The program uses interactive workshops and role-playing games to engage young people, helping them understand the potential risks of excessive gaming, while promoting a balanced approach to technology.

