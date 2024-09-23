Pengyi residents excited as rebuild of residential complex nears completion

Amid a buzz of construction and swirling dust, the Pengyi residential complex is shedding its old, worn-out image and emerging as a vibrant, modern sanctuary.



Located in the aging Pengpu Xincun area, Pengyi was once a relic of the city's past. The original buildings, battered by nearly 70 years of neglect, suffered from crumbling facades, outdated utilities, leaky roofs and frequent flooding.

Three years ago, these deteriorated structures were dismantled to pave the way for a new vision.

Today, Pengyi is coming to life with 17 modern high-rises replacing the 40 old multi-story buildings. Each new building features elevators and is clad in glass and steel. Below ground, a vast two-level parking garage now accommodates nearly 1,700 vehicles.

In the first half of 2025, 2,110 households will move into their "new old homes."

The redevelopment includes more than just new apartments. A six-story nursing home with 172 beds will provide care for the elderly, while a 20,000-square-meter community service center will serve as a hub of activity. The center will also feature a pedestrian bridge directly linking to the nearby Metro station for easy access.

As the new Pengyi nears completion, former residents who were temporarily relocated are starting to select their new homes this month. The selection process involves drawing lots to choose floor levels, with apartment sizes and layouts already set. This process is expected to take three months.

On the first day of the lottery, September 2, 73-year-old Xin Tieniu woke up early and headed to a nearby overpass to snap a photo of the newly transformed Pengyi. "I never thought I'd see Pengyi turn into such a neat and beautiful high-rise community in just three years," he said.

A long-time resident who had lived in Pengyi for over 20 years, Xin and his wife previously occupied a small ground-floor unit with a kitchen and bathroom shared among three households.

"The living conditions were pretty rough. I always thought about leaving, but finding a place downtown was really tough. So, I just stuck it out year after year."

After moving out in September 2021, Xin rented a place nearby. He eagerly counted off the days, looking forward to moving back.

"I've been hoping to return every day, even dreaming about moving into my new home," he said. "Once everything's finished next year, I'll have elevators right outside my door, plus a gym, a garden and all sorts of handy services just downstairs. I never thought it'd turn out like this. My friends and family are super jealous."

Seventy-two-year-old resident Bao Jialong drew number "1" in the lottery. He walked around the sand model of the new Pengyi complex a few times before choosing a unit on the 15th floor of an 18-story building.

"I'm one step closer to my 'dream home'," he said with excitement.

Bao has lived in Pengyi for over 20 years. Since the old buildings were demolished, he has been closely following the progress of the new development, visiting regularly to see how construction is going.

"I'm feeling that I've taken a big step toward a happy, new chapter in my life," he said.

Pengyi is the last of the old residential complexes in Pengpu Xincun to be renovated.

Built in 1958, Pengpu Xincun was one of Shanghai's first workers' settlements, later expanding to include Pengyi, Pengsan, Pengwu and Pengqi. In those early days, living in these settlements was a status symbol, as they had modern amenities such as gas stoves and flush toilets. However, over the decades, the buildings began to show their age.

According to Xu Bingrong, who has overseen the renovation of Pengpu Xincun, workers' settlements built from the 1950s to the 1970s typically had shared kitchens and bathrooms, with two to eight households using these communal facilities.

In 2005, Pengwu became a pioneer in Shanghai's renovation efforts by transforming these old shared facilities into private ones. This innovative project involved relocating staircases to create space for private bathrooms and toilets, with the work completed between March 2005 and September 2006.

In November 2007, Pengqi adopted a different approach known as "vertical expansion," adding a new floor to existing buildings to provide private kitchens and bathrooms. This project was finished by April 2009.

Originally, Pengyi had 282 different housing layouts.

"It took a year of efforts and nearly 20 major revisions to finalize 94 new housing designs," said Ren Wei, secretary of Pengpu Xincun Subdistrict's Party Working Committee.

During the relocation phase, residents received rental subsidies and only needed to pay a fraction of the market price to move into their new homes. For many long-time residents, the "demolition and rebuilding" approach was ideal, allowing them to move into affordable new homes while maintaining their established neighborhood connections.

The experiences gained from Pengpu Xincun have been shared citywide. So far, Jing'an has completed upgrades in 19 projects, with ongoing renovations at Tanjiaqiao, Fangua Long and Lane 802 Gonghexin Road.