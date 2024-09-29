Museum popularity highlights need to give green light to 'social' guides

The current popularity of museums in China is evidenced not only in the pervading difficulty in securing appointments for entry, but also in over-stretched guide services.

The current popularity of museums in China is evidenced not only in the pervading difficulty in securing appointments for entry, but also in over-stretched guide services, not least the museum interpreters or docents who take visitors on a guided tour.

"Given the chronic crowds at museums, particularly in major cities, the traditional museum guides – freely provided on periodic basis, or paid service targeting a specific group – could no longer cope with the surge, and this gives rise to a new type of guides not officially provided by the museum," said Duan Yong, professor and vice president of Shanghai University, who is also a senior museum expert.

These socially provided guides could be freely provided by volunteers, but increasingly they become "operational services" provided by outside guides hired by individuals, or study tour groups. While some museums frown on the practice, Duan said this filled a need in cultural consumption, and conformed to social and economic principles. Shanghai-based Xinmin Evening News reported last year that selected museums in Shanghai were experimenting with the practice of granting credentials to tourist guides after they had undergone 15 days of training and had finished reading 150,000 words of relevant literature. It also suggested the possibility of extending such training to interested residents, art students, or other experts.

Duan's endorsement of social guides is informed by his observations of similar services in some museums in developed countries. "While in China interpretation is predominantly provided by dedicated, museum provided guides, with volunteering service playing a secondary role, in the West, this job is predominantly assumed by volunteers," Duan said. This led to the issue of homogeneity, for all museum provided guides follow the same script, rather than a copy adapted to individual needs. This mars the effect of the interpretation. Since officially provided guide services could no longer meet the growing cultural needs of the people, a circular drawn up by the National Heritage Administration in 2023 sought to regulate the market by giving qualified guides credentials after a short period of formal training, effectively recognizing their legal status. "The museums could provide credentials to the guides, likely at a cost, after regular training and review, so that those social guides become the 'comrades and associates,' rather than competitors or even antagonists, of official guides," Duan said. Duan also suggested that museum volunteer guide should be provided for free, to balance socially provided paid services. The paid services from within the museum could be supplied by docents or audio guide devices. When asked about the qualities of a good guide, Duan cited three virtues. First of all, a passion for the job. Secondly, a constant urge to learn more about what they are supposed to interpret, in terms of major substance, backgrounders, and the all and sundry peripherals. Thirdly, a good guide knows how to provide a succinct narrative on a certain theme tailored to a specific audience, preferably in an interactive manner, though their engrossing narrative should be based on well-substantiated facts, not hearsay. In light of these criteria, Wang Yong, 45, could look forward to a promising career as a freelance social guide. The engineer-trained Hebei native, after working as a consultant for exterior walls, become a guide quite by accident.

An ardent museumgoer from an earlier age, he would visit Beijing museums during summer holidays from his native town in Hebei while he was still a middle school student. After settling in Shanghai about 20 years ago, he began to visit museums in Shanghai. Once, he stood gazing at the "Portrait of Dr. Paul Alexandre" by Amedeo Modigliani (1884-1920) at a gallery in Beijing for such a long time that he was compelled to listen to several guides' narratives of the portrait, all similarly scripted, which he found to be inconsistent with what he had learned from "Gardner's Art Through the Ages" by Fred Kleiner. He made a thorough investigation of the paintings on display, and when the exhibition was held in Powerlong Museum in Shanghai some time later, he communicated through his WeChat moments that he would visit the museum at a certain time and that whoever else wanted to join would be welcome.