Your flight has been delayed. Could a drone be the perpetrator?

Disruption by drones at Chinese airports is rising, triggering safety concerns. Regulatory controls haven't kept pace with the rapid increase in unmanned aircraft.

Imaginechina

Chaos struck at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in northern China on September 11 when drones infiltrated the airspace, forcing a halt to all flights. The disruption, which began at 7:33pm, led to 29 delayed flights, eight cancellations and 32 planes rerouted to other airports. Over 3,000 passengers were affected. By midnight, the airport issued an official statement confirming that the delays were caused by drone interference. The next evening, the same airport faced another drone disruption that affected operations. The incidents point to a growing problem arising from the rapidly expanding use of low-flying, unmanned aircraft, both as a recreational hobby and in sectors such as logistics, agriculture and film production. The challenge for authorities is to ensure that drones don't pose hazards to public safety. "Drone intrusion into flight paths can pose a serious threat to aviation safety, much like bird strikes," Liu Chunquan, a senior partner at Shanghai Duan & Duan Law Firm and an aviation expert, told Shanghai Daily. Concerns mount as incidents of airport disruptions increase. Xi'an Xianyang International Airport in northwest Shaanxi Province reported drone-related disruptions affecting 40 flights in a five-hour span. In 2017, Kunming Changshui International Airport in the southwestern province of Yunnan recorded four separate drone-related incidents. One of the drones came perilously close to a passenger jet at just about 50 meters. Around the same time, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Sichuan Province experienced eight drone incursions within two weeks, leading to 114 diverted flights and tens of thousands of stranded passengers. Certified drone models should have electronic maps with built-in restrictions, but drones seen near airports may indicate those systems have been tampering with, Liu said.

Weibo

Despite strict regulations that ban drones in controlled airspace near airports, the accessibility and ease of modifying drone technology make enforcement daunting. Most consumer drones come equipped with "geofencing" technology, which prevents them from entering restricted airspace. These electronic "fences" are built into the drone's software, stopping it from taking off near airports or automatically landing if it breaches restricted zones. In no-fly zones, for instance, most drones are not allowed to fly at altitudes higher than 120 meters, after filing flight activity reports. "Drones sold on the market generally won't lift off near airports," Zhu Peng, chief executive officer of Shanghai Zhifei Aviation Technology, told the Shanghai Observer. However, some drone enthusiasts have found ways to bypass these safeguards. Zhu said some users modify their drones or build custom drones without built-in restrictions, allowing them to fly into restricted areas to take exclusive photos. In other cases, hobbyists hack commercial drones to disable their electronic "fences." An online search reveals many vendors offering drone modification services to help users override geofencing limits. Some vendors cater to specific needs like racing or aerial photography by providing custom components or instructions on how to bypass safety protocols. A former drone engineer, identified only by the pseudonym Wang Linfeng, explained that signal interference or physical obstacles can also cause drones to lose control. When a drone goes out of range, it may lose signal, hover, land or automatically return to its starting point. During return, until the drone regains a signal from its remote controller, pilots cannot manually control it, increasing the risk of a drone veering into restricted or no-fly zones. "While the likelihood of this happening is low, it remains a technical issue that requires attention," Wang noted.

Weibo