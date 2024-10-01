The latest craze: a cup of coffee you can't drink, a teapot with no cha

Redressing an unfulfilled childhood? The latest mad fad sees adults purchasing often costly, soft-stuffed toys that give them comfort.

If you think plushies are the exclusive domain of children, visit the pop-up Jellycat Café in the Jing'an Kerry Center to watch adults lining up to buy soft, stuffed toys. The café, opened by London toymaker Jellycat last month, sells facsimiles of teapots, cups of latte and baked goods. Its mascot, called Bartholomew Bear, features in some of the items At the checkout, a cashier carefully wraps up a teapot plushie in paper and puts it in a bag, telling the customer to be careful with it on the way home lest the "teapot" break. This escape into an imaginary world doesn't come cheap. A teapot plushie costs 399 yuan (US$57).

Lu Feiran / SHINE

Would you buy one? Plenty of people plan to do just that as they queue up outside the café. But some netizens say people taken up by this craze are "batshit crazy" or "obsessed." Amy Han, who works in a bank, said she bought an entire set of plushies that cost her nearly 2,000 yuan. She said the Jellycat products are indeed expensive, but it was still worth the money because the plushies are "cute" and the packing service so unique. "It felt funny and warm to interact with the shop assistants," she told Shanghai Daily. "One of them even squeezed non-existent whipped cream onto a cake plushie. I'm willing to pay for the 'emotional value.'"

Lu Feiran / SHINE

"Emotional value" is a buzzword that is appearing on Chinese social media with increasing regularity. It conveys a sense of comfort and company that people crave from other people, pets, comfort food and even fluffy plushies. In pursuit of that feeling, money appears to be no object. The Butterbear bakery in Thailand is an example. Its mascot if an adorable giant stuffed bear mascot called Nong Mee Noei, which means "Little Butter Bear." The bakery has become a hit in Bangkok, fascinating both locals and tourists with its Butterbear cookies and other sweet treats. Tourist blogger Michelle Tang said she went to the bakery three times during a recent stay in Bangkok, just to pose with the mascot. "The queue waiting to meet Nong Mee Noei was always long," she said. "But I was willing to wait, and the moment of hugging the bear was one of ecstasy." Meanwhile, back in Shanghai, the Disney Resort has found a best-seller in a pink, stuffed fox named LinaBell. The prices for this "superstar toy" have hit over 1,000 yuan each. Why do adults embrace stuffed toys that were once considered mere children's playthings? Psychologists say that many are probably trying to compensate for an unfulfilled childhood. "These objects fulfill some hidden yet vital needs deep within people's hearts," said Xu Peng, a Shanghai-based therapist and life coach. "They offer a satisfaction that transcends mere material and physiological gratification." Xu told Shanghai Daily that such products are, in essence, a form of hypnosis through metaphor, tapping into people's unconscious desires. "The sellers don't explicitly invite people to become a child again," he said. "Such directness would trigger people's defenses. Instead, through various setups, such as the attire of the store clerks, the procedures and the special playhouse-like packing service, may fill people with the sensation they are entering a play, where they unwittingly embrace the commercial intention that addresses their emotional voids and needs."

Lu Feiran / SHINE