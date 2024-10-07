Canadian artist captivated by 'cosmopolitan energy' of Shanghai

Samuel Porteous, an author and illustrator who first came to China in 2001, weaves Old Shanghai and a melding of East and West into his works.

Editor's note: Shanghai has been enriched by the many expatriates who have come from all over the world to sink roots in the city and contribute to a melting pot of ideas and cultures. This series introduces you to some of them.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Canadian author and illustrator Samuel Porteous is so fascinated by Old Shanghai that his wife often jokes that he must have lived in that era in another life. "The Art Deco buildings, the bustling streets, the neon signs. They all captivate me," he told Shanghai Daily. Porteous's artistic journey weaves together Western imagination and Eastern reality, resulting in artwork and graphic novels that delve into the cultural dialogues of the time. "Old Shanghai for me symbolizes the encounter between a modernizing China and the developed West," he explained. "My work often examines how Westerners perceive China through that lens."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

He grew up in different communities across Canada, where his mother taught Chinese cooking classes and he often had Chinese neighbours and classmates. His father was an engineer whose work took the family to points around the world. Porteous arrived China in 2001, splitting his time between Shanghai and Hong Kong. Nearly 12 years ago, he settled in Shanghai full-time and was married in 2003 in the Fairmont Peace Hotel on the Bund. For the last ten years, he has been the founder and chief creative director of Drowsy Emperor, a small Hong Kong-Shanghai based boutique studio. His 2020 book "Ching Ling Foo: America's First Chinese Superstar" tells the story of an illusionist who fought stereotypes and made an indelible impact on US popular culture with his stage performances. Houdini called him a "super magician." Porteous said he has stayed in Shanghai for a simple reason: "It's where East meets West. I'm particularly intrigued by Shanghai's architecture. Shanghai is unlike any other city. If you're intrigued by the 1920s and 30s, you must visit the Bund. It's a feast for the senses."

Ti Gong

He recalled his first impressions of the city two decades ago: "Shanghai was the most open and welcoming city for foreigners. Its cosmopolitan energy enchanted me." Over the years, Porteous has lived in several districts: downtown Jing'an, Hongkou, Pudong and Songjiang. Recently, he found tranquil sanctuary in the neighboring city of Kunshan, known as the "back garden of Shanghai," where he lives in a villa reminiscent of his Vancouver home. He also maintains a studio in historic Tanyuan Garden in Shanghai's Jiading District, a 45-minute drive away. Originally the home of scholar and painter Li Liufang over 400 years ago, Tanyuan was meticulously restored in 2011. In a charming two-story structure, Porteous has discovered an artistic haven. "I often feed the fish in the pond," he said, "They seem to recognize me." Porteous treasures a copy of the "Jieziyuan Huapu," or "Manual of the Mustard Seed Garden," a classic by Li that has inspired generations of artists, including Chinese masters like Zhang Daqian and Qi Baishi, and Belgian cartoonist Hergé.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Porteous's own graphic novel series, "Constable Khang's Mysteries of Old Shanghai," draws inspiration from Hergé's "Adventures of Tintin." Set in 1929, Constable Khang is a feline detective modeled after his own cat. "The 1920s and 30s marked a turning point in modern relations between China and the West," Porteous explained. "Shanghai was at the heart of that cultural exchange." To craft this narrative, Porteous dedicated three years to meticulous research, scouring Shanghai Library's archives and exploring the city's hidden corners. "I aimed to weave a fictional story deeply rooted in historical context," he said. In his graphic novel series, Porteous vividly captures Shanghai's life, from former Concession areas to neon signs and street vendors. He said if he had to define Shanghai in a single word, it would be modeng (摩登), or "modern" in a stylish sense. "It's different from 'modern,'" he explained. "It's a word that originated in Shanghai – half-English, half-Chinese. I think the meaning is ahead of its time. It means modern and fashionable because I think that's sort of Shanghai's character. Shanghai has always been about style and art, and sort of mixing the best of both."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE