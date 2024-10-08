The destiny of linguistic namesakes? A Canadian expat embraces China

Shanghai-based businessman David Nagy turned an early fascination with China into a 30-year love affair with his second home.

Editor's note: Shanghai has been enriched by the many expatriates who have come from all over the world to sink roots in the city and contribute to a melting pot of ideas and cultures. This series introduces you to some of them.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Canadian-born businessman David Nagy has a knack for raising eyebrows with his linguistic twist when introducing himself. "When I meet someone new, I often say I'm from China," he told Shanghai Daily. "They usually laugh and say, 'No way!' Then I pull out my passport and say, 'No, really – look! It says where I was born!'" He was born in the Montreal borough of Lachine, which translates into "China" in French. And compounding this irony, he has also lived in China for almost three decades. "It feels like destiny that I've been here so long," he said. In the 1600s, Lachine was named by French explorers who mistakenly believed they had found a passage to China in their travels in North America. The history has a spirit of adventure that resonates with Nagy. Yet, despite its name, Lachine afforded him limited knowledge of the Chinese who lived there during his youth. "Growing up, there wasn't much interaction," he admitted. "I had a few classmates of Chinese heritage, but it was mostly just Chinese food and music."

Sun Minjie / SHINE

Since 2008, Nagy has worked for Chicago-based DHR Global, an executive recruitment and leadership consulting firm that operates in 22 countries. Fluent in Mandarin, French and English, he is now managing partner in the firm's Shanghai office. "China today is not what it was in 1998 or in 2000," he said. "Most foreign companies now aim to establish a local executive team." His road to China began at McGill University in Montreal, where he earned a bachelor's degree in East Asian studies. After graduating, he said, "I slapped a big maple leaf on my backpack and set off for two months in China." In September 1992, with a Lonely Planet book to guide his way, he embarked on a journey across China, starting in Hong Kong and winding through Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Sichuan and Hubei before ending up in Beijing and Shanghai. "It was quite the adventure," he said. "I knew at that time China was a vast, less developed country, but I learned that everything is negotiable. If you're nice to people, they'll be nice to you." The trip is captured in two cherished photo albums filled with snapshots, tickets and documents.

Sun Minjie / SHINE

When the trip ended, Nagy said he wanted to stay longer in China because he was "fascinated by the diversity." But it was impossible to find work in a country where he had no connections. Nagy moved to Vancouver in western Canada, where he completed graduate course in Asia-Pacific management at Capilano College. That opened doors to the business world in Asia. In 1995, he secured a job with Toronto-based Mundet, which had a joint venture in specialty papers in the tea-producing county of Longyou in Zhejiang Province. There, he honed his Chinese language skills and developed a profound appreciation for tea. "What started as one year turned into almost three," he said. Restless for a larger canvas of culture, Nagy moved to Shanghai in 1998. "Longyou was interesting, but it took 12 hours to drive to Shanghai," he explained. "Now, of course, it's just an hour-and-a-half by high-speed train." For Nagy, Shanghai presented a vibrant tapestry of energy and people. "There's an incredible vitality in this city," he said. "It's exciting, fascinating and very forward-looking, like anything is possible."

Sun Minjie / SHINE

Watching how Shanghai has changed since the 1990s never ceases to amaze Nagy. "When I first arrived, not many people had visited China," he said. "But from 2000 to 2015, events like the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2010 World Expo in Shanghai brought millions. It's been fascinating to witness how China has changed and how the world sees it." Having witnesses the rapid modernization of Shanghai – exemplified by the dramatic transformation of the Lujiazui financial district from what were once paddy fields – Nagy said the city is almost unrecognizable from when he first arrived. "It's a blend of a vibrant atmosphere and a diverse community," he said. "I really love life here in Shanghai. It's a true melting pot. From making friends in Shanghai, I now have friends in cities all over the world." In the last 22 years, he has moved only once, spending the last decade in an apartment near People's Square, where he enjoys a convenient location and inviting surroundings. He said he loves exploring nearby attractions like the Shanghai Museum and the Urban Planning Exhibition Center, both of which offer a rich sense of the city's history and scale. The threads of his life are reflected in his home décor, which features unique artworks, travel mementos and family treasures. "When decorating my home, I try to reflect my Canadian roots, my longtime interest in China and my love for traveling," he told Shanghai Daily. "My home is a refuge from the fast pace of life in a big city, a place where I can recharge."