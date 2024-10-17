From Internet fame to scandal: The fall of China's livestream influencers

Influencers like Northeast Sister Yu, Crazy Little Young Brothers and others face a swift downfall when the products they tout or their crafted images do not mesh with reality.

For a time, a 27.9 yuan (US$4.30), 5-kilogram bag of "100 percent sweet potato" handmade noodles was selling rapidly during the livestream of Chinese influencer Northeast Sister Yu (东北雨姐). Nearly 10,000 bags were sold, generating close to 250,000 yuan in sales after just four livestreams in a single month, according to Chanmama data. But the momentum didn't last. On September 23, two anti-fraud bloggers publicly accused Sister Yu of false advertising, claiming the noodles – marketed as containing only sweet potato starch, water, and alum – were actually mixed with cassava starch and contained no sweet potato at all. The bloggers also reported being assaulted when they visited her hometown in Benxi County, Liaoning Province, to confront her on September 20. The allegations quickly caught fire on social media, prompting local regulators to investigate. On October 12, the local market watchdog confirmed the accusations, fining Sister Yu's company 1.65 million yuan and ordering them to suspend operations for compliance checks.

Credibility crisis Northeast Sister Yu's real name is Chang Xiaoyu. She hails from Benxi County, a rugged part of northeastern China.

True to the spirit of her hometown, she embodies a sense of toughness and resilience. In her videos, a typical day sees her feeding chickens, ducks, pigs, and rabbits, shoveling snow, chopping wood, stoking the fire, and chatting with her husband Lao Kuai and her crew before cooking a big meal. Standing at nearly six feet tall, she's known for her strength – swinging heavy pots, hoisting iron kettles over her shoulder, and carrying half a pig with ease. She buys cabbage by the ton and cooks up steaming pots of hearty meals. Fans say "she's like a warrior from an ancient tribe – you'd never go hungry with her around" and "if there was a zombie apocalypse, Sister Yu would make sure you were well-fed." People love her boundless energy, saying she burns through in a day what they couldn't manage in a month. She's become a motivational figure for many young viewers who struggle with morning routines, tuning in to hear her shout commands like "Let's get to work!" hoping to spark some of her drive in their own lives.

Between late 2022 and early 2023, her following exploded. Her Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, gained over 2.2 million followers in just 52 days. With her popularity came business opportunities, she quickly transitioned to selling products through livestreams. According to data, since 2024, her 28 livestreams have brought in over 100 million yuan in sales, focusing mainly on food and drink. Yet, from late 2023 onward, trouble seemed to follow her. Just weeks before the sweet potato noodle scandal, she faced backlash over a video about a crab harvest in Panjin, where the crabs appeared unusually large and clean. Local viewers pointed out that rice-field crabs in Panjin are typically smaller, often caught at night, and usually covered in hard-to-wash mud – unlike the pristine specimens in her video. Sister Yu defended the video, explaining that it was filmed during a harvest festival at the invitation of the organizers and that daytime filming was chosen for convenience. In a follow-up livestream on September 7, she admitted they used crabs from another area because the rice-field crabs were not yet in season. Many saw this as an indirect admission of staging, fueling accusations of deception. And this wasn't her first controversy. In late 2023, she was criticized for selling what was advertised as northeastern geese, but they were actually African geese, with many complaints about quality. The goose products quietly disappeared from her online store after the scandal.

A wave of scandals Sister Yu's fall from grace is one of many. Several of China's top livestream influencers have recently faced similar "credibility crises."

During this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, 100-million-follower Douyin influencer Crazy Little Young Brothers faced backlash for selling 'Hong Kong-made' Meicheng mooncakes, which were neither produced in Hong Kong nor ever sold there. Meanwhile, rumors of infidelity began circulating in his personal life, further damaging his public image.

Within just six weeks, he lost 5 million followers. On September 26, he was fined 68.94 million yuan by authorities in Hefei for "misleading consumers."

Likewise, another influencer, Xiaoying, found herself at the center of a different kind of scandal. Like Northeast Sister Yu , she built a following by showing her rural life – endlessly working on the farm, dealing with a difficult husband, and caring for children and livestock. Viewers saw her as a symbol of perseverance and she quickly amassed 5.67 million followers on Douyin. But as her popularity grew, so did scrutiny. Investigations revealed that Xiaoying's lifestyle was far more comfortable than her videos suggested. It turned out she owned multiple businesses, and her finances were much more secure than she had led her followers to believe. She also faced accusations of using videos of "starving cows" to gain sympathy from her audience, with some even alleging she had "abandoned her daughters." These claims shattered her carefully crafted image as a down-to-earth farm woman almost overnight. In just two days, she lost nearly 100,000 followers. Many viewers commented that her content seemed less about "sharing a beautiful life" and more about "staging a beautiful life."

Meanwhile, Douyin influencer Tingquanjianbao (听泉鉴宝), with 25 million followers, announced a one-week break amid allegations he faked his degree from Peking University, sparking speculation about the real reason behind his hiatus. Another rising star on Douyin, K Zong (K总), abruptly paused his streaming after being mysteriously banned three times during his October 13 livestream, leaving fans wondering what really happened.

