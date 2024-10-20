The mystery man in an old family photo and the sleuth who solved the puzzle

Two years ago, US attorney Eddie Mears found a photo of his late grandmother when he and his father were going through her belongings in the state of Michigan. It showed three Western ladies and an Asian man, with the inscription "To Veronica. With love. Ben." On the back of the photo, his grandmother wrote the name Benjamin King and indicated the photo was taken at a farewell party for him in May, 1933. The discovery led Mears on a personal odyssey to peel back the years and reveal who the mystery man was.

Courtesy of Eddie Mears

Courtesy of Eddie Mears

"My grandmother, Veronica Estelle Mears, died in 1992 when I was 6 years old, so I don't have many memories of her," Mears, an attorney now based in Japan, told Shanghai Daily on a long-distance call. "But there were years when we interacted quite frequently because she lived not too far away. She was very warm and spent a lot of time reading books to me and my sister. I remember she once broke an arm, so we started referring to her as 'grandma with the broken arm.'" Mears' sleuthing took him to the University of Michigan campus where his grandmother studied in the 1930s. He said she had always been an adventurous woman, traveling solo to places like Europe, Mexico and Canada, which was unusual for women at that time. In that era, it was also unusual for American students to befriend Asian foreign-exchange students. "I read a book entitled 'The Cultural Experiences of Chinese Students who Studied in the United States during the 1930s-40s,'" said Mears. "Many struggled with their coursework, with some were placed in classes not suited to their linguistic abilities. As a result, these exchange students tended to stick together and rarely made friends with American classmates, who likewise were reluctant to make friends with them. That was what made the apparent friendship between my grandmother and Benjamin so intriguing."

Courtesy of Eddie Mears

The intrigue led Mears to the University of Michigan campus to search through the archives, where he found several articles referring to Benjamin King. A profile of the student gradually emerged. He was very likely from China, a political activist who often attended rallies and gave several talks to student organizations and church groups about China and its ongoing tensions with Japan. Mears also found a campus World Politics Commission led by Benjamin King, with Veronica as the group's secretary. There was the link he was searching for. He then did research at the Bentley Historical Library on the campus and found out Benjamin's Chinese name was Gin Bo-min, who hailed from Hangzhou and graduated in 1930 from the then University of Shanghai, which is now the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology.

Courtesy of Eddie Mears

Mears' next step was to find the Chinese characters for Gin's name. With some digging, he managed to find a 1949 membership roster for the Rotary Club of Shanghai, which included a picture that give him his first close look at Gin. However, the Chinese characters were so blurry that Mears had to turn to some Chinese friends and then to artificial intelligence tools to recognize them. He finally got a result: Gin was 金伯铭. "There were several references to his studies in America in the 1930s and his subsequent profession as a banker with the National Commercial Bank," Mears said. "I was confident that I now had enough information to delve deeper." He added, "I utilized ChatGPT's translation function, which was terrific in translating Chinese-language sources," he said. "It was even quite good at translating classical Chinese and scans that were blurry or degraded. Without this technology, I would have had a very hard time finding information on my own." Gradually, the life of the "mystery man" in the picture unfolded. In Hangzhou, Gin's father ran an antique bookstore that included tomes collected by an ancestor who was once a high-ranking official in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). He also discovered that Gin published a book in 1940, entitled "Banking Practices," and that Gin had divorced a wife who appeared to have been the daughter of a former president of Tsinghua University. Gin died in 1990; his three children emigrated to North America. Several months ago, Mears visited Shanghai and Hangzhou to follow in Gin's footsteps. In Hangzhou, he found that Gin's former street address ceased to exist.

Courtesy of Eddie Mears

Courtesy of Eddie Mears

One significant stop was the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, where the campus library yielded a big surprise. "The library was built soon after or during Benjamin's time there," Mears said. "Benjamin or his family had donated money or books to the library when it opened. And there's a little QR code on the outside of the library that you can scan for its history. So I scanned it, and I was shocked to see an article that mentioned Benjamin's name. I thought, 'Oh my God, here he is! He is a real being.'"

Courtesy of Eddie Mears