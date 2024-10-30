Terminus, a Chinese technology company, is spearheading the technological revolution in Dubai with its intelligent robots, ranging from delivery workers to service pros.

Ti Gong

Chinese-made intelligent robots, ranging from delivery persons to patrol officers and service professionals, are now popping up in Dubai. Terminus, a Chinese technology company, is driving this technological revolution. Terminus has formed a partnership with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to introduce AI-powered robots that identify traffic offenses with an accuracy rate of over 85 percent. Robots have been patrolling Jumeirah Beach since March. They provide real-time infraction data within five seconds and monitor a two-kilometer region. They also collect statistics on green modes of transportation such as bicycles and electric scooters, which helps Dubai promote sustainable transportation. This partnership is not new. Terminus and Dubai's collaboration dates back to Expo 2020 Dubai, where the company deployed over 150 intelligent robots to greet and interact with visitors, provide information, and even deliver meals in collaboration with Talabat, a popular Middle Eastern food delivery app.

Ti Gong

Terminus' international business has increased significantly since Expo 2020, with the event allowing the company to develop its projects and business activities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and other countries in the region. The company has struck a comprehensive strategic partnership with Injazat, the Middle East's leading smart technology enterprise, to collaborate on underlying technology, mid-tier solutions, and upper-level smart city planning. This collaboration intends to speed up the digitalization and smart transformation of cities in the UAE and abroad. Terminus has also finished the smart renovation project for Sharjah's "House of Wisdom," dubbed the world's most advanced digital library. Visitors to the House of Wisdom will encounter Terminus' "robot librarians," who offer a variety of services, including assisting visitors in managing the library's inventory. Terminus set up its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) headquarters in Dubai in September 2021, thereby bolstering its global strategic layout. In February 2024, the company established its international headquarters in Dubai, marking a key step in its expansion into foreign markets.

Ti Gong