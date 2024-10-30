Revitalized Suzhou Creek creates flourishing communities

Shanghai has undergone a remarkable transformation along the waterway, where once-polluted waters and neglected neighborhoods have now become vibrant, thriving communities.

Shanghai has undergone a remarkable transformation along Suzhou Creek, where once-polluted waters and neglected neighborhoods have become vibrant, thriving communities. One standout example of the revitalization is the Zhongyuan Liangwan City community, or Brilliant City, home to nearly 50,000 people who now enjoy creekside views and enhanced quality of life. The dramatic shift in the area – from a noise-filled, industrial landscape to a serene urban oasis – reflects the city's broader commitment to ecological sustainability and urban renewal. "When my friends come to visit, they're amazed by the beautiful views from my window," said Qiu Haoqing, a long-time resident. Qiu said the sentiment resonates throughout the neighborhood, which was once seen as an overlooked area due to its noisy and polluted surroundings. Qiu recalls moving to the community in 2006, a time when he felt deceived by the community's initial state. "Every day, we were disturbed by the sound of boats on the river, and the environment was poorly maintained. We didn't dare to call it a community; we referred to it as a village," he said. Qiu described a stark contrast to the tranquility and beauty now enjoyed by residents. The transformation began when transportation on Suzhou Creek was halted, allowing nature to reclaim its banks and providing residents with a serene environment. "The once murky waters have transformed into a clear, vibrant river, reflecting the surrounding greenery and urban landscape," he said.

As the creek underwent rehabilitation, significant upgrades in infrastructure and amenities followed. The newly established Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Service Station and the 1690 Community Service Center serve as key examples of how local needs are being addressed in a comprehensive manner. "Residents now feel a strong sense of happiness and fulfillment," Qiu said, highlighting the center's diverse services that cater to a wide range of community needs. The one-stop hub not only provides essential services and meals but also fosters a sense of community belonging, he added. Yun Mei, Party secretary of the third residential district in Zhongyuan Liangwan, elaborated on the center's impact. "We broke down the barriers of traditional service delivery by creating a one-stop hub," she said. The 1690 Community Service Center, for example, houses multiple service providers, including the neighborhood committee, property management, and community governance consultants, making it easier for residents to access essential services. The center also features a community restaurant that offers affordable meals, a traditional Chinese medicine health service for everyday ailments, and a library that encourages literacy and lifelong learning. "We've created a space where people can gather, learn, and grow," Yun said. The interconnectedness is vital, especially for the elderly population, who now have access to services that ensure they feel cared for and supported, she added.

The improvements extend beyond internal services. Efforts have also been made to enhance the connection between the community and the natural beauty of the creek. New pedestrian bridges and landscaped areas have been constructed at the intersection of the Putuo and Jing'an districts, greatly improving access to the scenic riverfront. These developments not only beautify the area but also promote a healthy, active lifestyle among residents, according to the Putuo government. The creek, stretching 21 kilometers through Putuo, forms a significant part of Shanghai's central urban waterfront, aligning with the half-marathon distance. The waterfront, dubbed "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek," has become a popular attraction, providing ideal natural conditions for both sightseeing and various water sports, according to the district's sports bureau.

In Changning District, a riverside path adjacent to East China University of Political Science and Law opened in September 2021. The public space along the creek integrates the university's historic architecture with the creek's natural landscape. The 900-meter path features 10 scenic points, including gardens and pavilions, providing a vibrant, shared "backyard" for the community. The area has also become a popular spot for photography, drawing attention to the beautiful juxtaposition of the university and the creek. These campaigns are parts of the broader "One River, One River" initiative, which aims to create sustainable waterfront spaces across Shanghai. These enhancements reflect the city's commitment to ecological improvement and urban renewal under the "People's City" concept. The creek, once plagued by industrial waste and neglect, has become a cherished asset for the community. With the creek cleaned up, the surrounding community has thrived, attracting new businesses and encouraging tourism. The area now boasts a number of public parks and green spaces that contribute to a healthier urban environment. "The Suzhou Creek is the lifeblood of this community," said Chen Lihong, deputy director of the Shanghai Urban Planning and Development Bureau. "Our goal is to turn what was once an industrial wasteland into a thriving urban oasis for all," she said.

The vision has led to the development of over 12 square kilometers of public space along the creek, complemented by recreational paths for walking, running, and cycling. By the end of last year, the continuous paths along the Huangpu River had reached 59 kilometers, with plans to further expand access to Suzhou Creek. Residents are encouraged to engage with their environment, fostering a culture of appreciation for nature amid urban living. With community services expanding and environmental conditions improving, the residents at Zhongyuan Liangwan have a better sense of pride and belonging. "Our community is not just a place to live. It's a space to thrive," Qiu said. The future creek will not only have sightseeing cruises but also regular community-organized paddleboarding, kayaking, and rowing activities to enhance the area's cultural and tourism functions, Chen said. Prominent events like the Head of Shanghai River Regatta and Shanghai Marathon along the creek have contributed to the city's image as an international cultural metropolis. A total of 180 service stations will be built along the riverside. They will offer emergency services, convenience features like lockers and hot water stations, light dining options, and extended operating hours to create a public service system that aligns with the standards of a world-class waterfront area, said Chen.