Retro CCD cameras become hip new for young Chinese to document life

In a delightful twist, the once-forgotten CCD cameras, deemed "electronic waste" and pushed aside by the technological tide, are making a stylish comeback as new darlings for documenting life among young Chinese people.

Despite their slightly blurry images and less vibrant colors, these vintage devices, once up for grabs for a few tens of yuan, are now fetching prices in the thousands. Their surge in price and popularity are being fueled by the retro nostalgia trend sweeping through China's youth.

"The prices have multiplied more than tenfold, and all my friends are buying them," said Tang Lili, a post-90s girl working in southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

Her first camera, a Canon CCD camera she bought when she was in high school, was sold for a pittance when it became outdated after graduation. Now, lured by the soft, bright photos on social media, she's shocked to find the prices have skyrocketed beyond her wildest expectations.

On Chinese social media platforms like Xiaohongshu, Douyin and Weibo, the enthusiasm for sharing second-hand or even multiple-hand CCD cameras is growing. It seems that owning one of these cameras is akin to capturing a unique vintage hue, the texture of film and the coveted "cold white skin" tone.

CCD, or Charge-Coupled Device, is the light-sensitive component in digital cameras. While it excels in well-lit conditions, producing clear and bright images, it has clear limitations. Poor performance in low light, a small sensor size, and its low pixel count led to its gradual replacement by CMOS sensors after 2010.

Yet, the search for CCD cameras on e-commerce platforms like Taobao, Xianyu and Douyin reveals a wealth of vendors still offering them. Moreover, physical stores in China's famous electronics hub, Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen, are now dotted with small yet bustling CCD sellers.

Each stall, no larger than a few square meters, is a mini-museum of CCD cameras, showcasing a dense array of brands, models, ages, and conditions.

"Nowadays, CCD has become a unique aesthetic style and most people are attracted by online posts," said Zhou Xingwang, the store owner of "Xidi Digital," a retro CCD specialty store at Huaqiangbei. The store owner also pointed out that they can sell over 100 CCD cameras a month, with prices ranging from a few hundred to around 2,000 yuan (US$278).

For youngsters, especially students, the appeal of CCD cameras lies not only in their unique photographic style but also in their portability, making them ideal for everyday documentation. "They're small, convenient, and have a good feel in your hands. They also produce great shots, and there's a sense of occasion when you take them out for a shoot," said Zhang Nana, a high school student from the city's Bao'an District.

In recent years, with the prevalence of smartphones, major manufacturers have discontinued their compact camera lines. However, the rise of Vlog has reignited the market demand for portable digital cameras.

However, an increasing number of netizens who have bought CCD cameras due to the fad are now "discouraging" others. Due to their technological obsolescence, for the vast majority, the latest cameras or smartphones are still more user-friendly for serious photography.

Industry experts have warned that many seemingly low-priced cameras may be second-hand inventory from merchants, with varying quality and outdated functions. Moreover, the so-called retro tones and film feel of many CCD cameras are often the result of outdated technology and sensor aging. Misleading online promotions not only confuse consumers about CCDs, but they may also lead them to purchase products that do not meet their expectations.

However, some experts believe that these retro cameras have provided the youngsters a new channel to express their spiritual pursuits and unique personalities. "Sharing photos has become a social ritual for contemporary youngsters. The process of sharing is not only a display of self-awareness but also means a strengthening of group identity," said Wang Ning, professor of sociology and anthropology, Sun Yat-sen University.

"The 'nostalgic consumption' behind the fad, as an aesthetic trend, reflects the young people's yearning for a better life and is endowed with new meanings that represent the development of the times," Wang explained.