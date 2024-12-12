Buzzwords of 2024: How we worked, coped and redefined what's cool

Popular expressions capture a year marked by optimism, tensions and a shift in human behavior amid rapid digital and societal changes.

Imaginechina

Walking through a busy morning market in Shanghai, I found myself surrounded by the sights and sounds of the city I love: retirees haggling with vendors over fresh produce, teenagers snapping selfies to upload online, street vendors hawking wares to passers-by. At one point, I heard a young woman exclaim, "This spot is so city!" Welcome to the world of buzzwords, where phrases get coined and become popular because they express changing trends, societal spirit and anxieties, and the need for self-expression. Words that take on new meanings tell us a lot about ourselves. Global dictionaries like Merriam-Webster and Oxford annually offer up their own "words of the year." For Merriam-Webster, the 2024 word is "polarization," which the dictionary says describes the stark separations dominating debates on politics, artificial intelligence, culture and the environment. Oxford's choice is "brain rot," which captures fears of digital overstimulation and how endless scrolling and clicking erode mental well-being. Casper Grathwohl of Oxford Languages calls it "the next chapter in humanity's conversation with technology." China, too, has buzzwords that define how we are reacting to the world around us. "Yao Wen Jiao Zi," a monthly periodical of Chinese culture and language, recently revealed its Top 10 buzzwords of 2024. We offer you eight of them.

Imaginechina

Smart-Digital Integration (数智化) In 2024, the convergence of "digitalization" and "intelligence" became the cornerstone of modern industry in China, representing a step beyond traditional manufacturing and encompassing artificial intelligence systems that adapt, learn and predict. The outcome of this trend is everywhere. Hospitals use AI diagnostics to reduce waiting times; farms rely on predictive algorithms to optimize harvests. The Chinese government has championed the shift, emphasizing the role of smart-digital technologies in revitalizing traditional industries and driving economic growth. AI for Good (智能向善) Reflecting the increasing power of artificial intelligence, this term encapsulates the global call to ensure that advanced technology serves humanity rather than divide or exploit it. From China's Global AI Governance Initiative to discussions at the United Nations, "AI for Good" has become the rallying cry for creating systems that prioritize ethics, safety and sustainability. The term also gained traction as companies deployed AI to tackle climate change, improve healthcare access and combat food waste.

Imaginechina

The Art of Relaxation (松弛感) Picture this: A family on vacation discovers their flight is delayed, their bags are lost, and their Airbnb accommodation canceled. Instead of panicking, they sip coffee, rebook a hotel and laugh at the quirks of fate. Their story, shared on social media, went viral as an example of the "relaxed vibe." In 2024, this phrase became a lifestyle ideal. It's not just about staying calm under duress; it's about embracing imperfection, finding joy in the unexpected and letting go of the constant need for control. The term gained even more attention during the Paris Olympics, where young Chinese athletes exuded a confident ease that awed many onlookers. Kid Bro and Kid Sis (小孩哥/小孩姐) If 2024 had its own superstars, they weren't always adults. From an 11-year-old engineering prodigy building rockets to a 14-year-old Olympic medalist smashing records, these young achievers are redefining what it means to be capable. The titles Kid Bro and Kid Sis convey respect and admiration, signaling that age has nothing to do with genius. They also reflect a cultural shift: a growing recognition of children's individuality and potential. It is no longer just about grades and test scores. It's about celebrating creativity, courage and the sheer audacity of youth.

Imaginechina

Is It City or Not? (City不City) A playful question turned into a cultural phenomenon. "Is it city" originated from an American vlogger marveling at Shanghai's modernity. The phrase quickly morphed into shorthand for anything stylish, exciting or cutting-edge. "Good coffee? High-speed trains? Neon-lit skylines? That's so city!" went a viral video. But the phrase also sparked discussions about urban identity, as smaller towns began asking, "Can we be city, too?" The buzzword encapsulates the thrill of modern urban life while inviting reflection on what makes a place vibrant and unique. Silver-Hair Power (银发力量) As China's population ages, the older generation is stepping into the spotlight with newfound vigor. "Silver-hair power" celebrates the contributions of seniors in areas ranging from entrepreneurship to cultural preservation. Grandma Zhang, a 70-year-old Douyin (the Chinese equivalent of TikTok) sensation teaching viewers how to make traditional dumplings, exemplifies this trend. "Cooking connects us," she said in videos drawing millions of views. Seniors like her are not just redefining retirement. They're reshaping society's understanding of productivity and purpose.

Imaginechina