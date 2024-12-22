Once the stuff of science fiction, flying cars are rapidly becoming a reality

Chinese companies are vying with overseas competitors in introducing prototype airborne cars seen as the future of urban transportation.

Have you ever been stuck in standstill Shanghai traffic and wished you could just fly over the gridlock of cars? The idea may not be as far-fetched as you think. Aeroht, a subsidiary of China's electric carmaker Xpeng, is in test flights of its Land Aircraft Carrier, an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) that fits into the trunk of a specialized van, or "maiden ship" module. The emergence of "flying car" technology is transforming how we think of transportation, particularly in urban areas. The future isn't on the ground – it's in the air. "Once the technology matures, flying cars will be as common as electric vehicles are today," said Zhao Deli, founder of Xpeng's air car project.

Flying cars have been under development since the early days of motor transport and aviation. In 1917, US aircraft manufacturer Glenn Curtiss unveiled an "autoplane," which was capable of lifting off the ground but never achieved full flight. In 1940, US auto titan Henry Ford remarked, "Mark my word, a combination airplane and motorcar is coming. You may smile, but it will come." Few are smiling in disbelief any more. The maiden flight of Aeroht's Land Aircraft Carrier, held at the Guangzhou International Auto Show last month, wowed onlookers. It was piloted by Zhao, who is also an experienced pilot. In a Shanghai test flight last week, the air car lifted off vertically from the grounds of the Shanghai International Convention Center and flew over iconic landmarks like the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Lujiazui, the city's financial hub.

Ti Gong

The Land Aircraft Carrier features a unique two-part design. The air car can be transported in the large trunk of a 6x6 all-wheel-drive van. With six electric rotors, a carbon fiber body and both manual and autopilot modes, the airborne vehicle can accommodate two people and fly up to six times on a full charge and tank of fuel. To drive the terrestrial module, only a C-class license is required. To fly the air car, a pilot's license is necessary. Aeroht claims the vehicle is easy to operate, taking just five minutes to get started and about three hours of practice to become proficient. Xpeng Aeroht is currently building a manufacturing facility in the southern city of Guangzhou, where the company is based. It will have an annual capacity of 10,000 units. At a cost of about 2 million yuan (US$280,000), the vehicle is still a luxury product, but that isn't deterring enthusiasts who are already submitting pre-orders.

Ti Gong

Aeroht is just one player in a rapidly growing low-altitude, air mobility sector that has domestic companies competing with global rivals. These airborne cars typically operate at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters, with both manned and unmanned vehicles designed for everything from passenger transport to cargo delivery. Morgan Stanley estimates that the global market for urban air mobility, primarily driven by eVTOLs, will reach US$9 trillion by 2050. China is expected to become the largest single market, accounting for more than 28 percent of global sales, according to Li Jian, former deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The administration predicts the low-altitude market in China will reach 1.5 trillion yuan by 2025 and 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035. The rapid market expansion is largely fueled by the country's substantial investments in infrastructure and innovative technology. Aeroht's future is closely tied to China's infrastructure plans. Its 200 flying hubs across China will connect over 1,000 airports and other flight facilities into a national network. By 2027, there could be more than 5,000 locations across the country for eVTOLs to take off and land, reshaping urban transportation. Cities like Shanghai are already making plans to integrate flying cars into public transport, with a core industry scale expected to exceed 50 billion yuan by the end of 2027. In addition, the city plans to develop over 400 low-altitude flight routes and begin trial operations of about 150 next year. Several low-altitude passenger flights are already operational in Shanghai. A trip from Pudong airport to the neighboring Jiangsu Province city of Kunshan, which typically takes one and a half hours by car, can now be completed in just 25 minutes by "air taxi." These efforts are supported by a comprehensive government strategy to establish China as a global leader in urban air mobility, ensuring the infrastructure and regulatory framework needed for the sector's growth. Yet, despite rapid progress, several hurdles remain. Low-altitude airspace is still heavily regulated, and establishing a safe air traffic control system for thousands of flying cars is a complex challenge. However, Aeroht proposes a simpler system: with non-controlled airspace below 3,000 meters that would operate on a reporting system. Much like today's drone traffic, it would allow users to take off with a one-click mobile registration, bypassing multiple layers of approval. Cost is another barrier. Aeroht's flying car is now priced on par with high-end sports cars like Ferraris. But, as with other technology sectors, the costs drop as mass production ramps up. "Actually, it's totally feasible for air cars priced at 1 million yuan to sell in the hundreds of thousands in China," said Luo Jun, executive director of the China Low Altitude Economic Alliance. "As personal incomes rise and people seek more convenient ways to travel, demand for personal aerial transportation will naturally grow." He also forecasts that by 2030, China could have a fleet of 100,000 eVTOLs, supported by advancements in battery technology and increased consumer demand. China is not alone in vying for dominance in the flying car realm. US-based companies like Joby Aviation, Beta Technologies and Archer, along with European firms such as Airbus and Volocopter, are also in competition. However, analysts believe China has an edge, given the strong government backing.

Imaginechina