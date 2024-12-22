Once the stuff of science fiction, flying cars are rapidly becoming a reality
Have you ever been stuck in standstill Shanghai traffic and wished you could just fly over the gridlock of cars? The idea may not be as far-fetched as you think.
Aeroht, a subsidiary of China's electric carmaker Xpeng, is in test flights of its Land Aircraft Carrier, an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) that fits into the trunk of a specialized van, or "maiden ship" module.
The emergence of "flying car" technology is transforming how we think of transportation, particularly in urban areas. The future isn't on the ground – it's in the air.
"Once the technology matures, flying cars will be as common as electric vehicles are today," said Zhao Deli, founder of Xpeng's air car project.
Flying cars have been under development since the early days of motor transport and aviation. In 1917, US aircraft manufacturer Glenn Curtiss unveiled an "autoplane," which was capable of lifting off the ground but never achieved full flight. In 1940, US auto titan Henry Ford remarked, "Mark my word, a combination airplane and motorcar is coming. You may smile, but it will come."
Few are smiling in disbelief any more.
The maiden flight of Aeroht's Land Aircraft Carrier, held at the Guangzhou International Auto Show last month, wowed onlookers. It was piloted by Zhao, who is also an experienced pilot.
In a Shanghai test flight last week, the air car lifted off vertically from the grounds of the Shanghai International Convention Center and flew over iconic landmarks like the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Lujiazui, the city's financial hub.
The Land Aircraft Carrier features a unique two-part design. The air car can be transported in the large trunk of a 6x6 all-wheel-drive van. With six electric rotors, a carbon fiber body and both manual and autopilot modes, the airborne vehicle can accommodate two people and fly up to six times on a full charge and tank of fuel.
To drive the terrestrial module, only a C-class license is required. To fly the air car, a pilot's license is necessary. Aeroht claims the vehicle is easy to operate, taking just five minutes to get started and about three hours of practice to become proficient.
Xpeng Aeroht is currently building a manufacturing facility in the southern city of Guangzhou, where the company is based. It will have an annual capacity of 10,000 units. At a cost of about 2 million yuan (US$280,000), the vehicle is still a luxury product, but that isn't deterring enthusiasts who are already submitting pre-orders.
Aeroht is just one player in a rapidly growing low-altitude, air mobility sector that has domestic companies competing with global rivals.
These airborne cars typically operate at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters, with both manned and unmanned vehicles designed for everything from passenger transport to cargo delivery.
Morgan Stanley estimates that the global market for urban air mobility, primarily driven by eVTOLs, will reach US$9 trillion by 2050. China is expected to become the largest single market, accounting for more than 28 percent of global sales, according to Li Jian, former deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
The administration predicts the low-altitude market in China will reach 1.5 trillion yuan by 2025 and 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035. The rapid market expansion is largely fueled by the country's substantial investments in infrastructure and innovative technology.
Aeroht's future is closely tied to China's infrastructure plans. Its 200 flying hubs across China will connect over 1,000 airports and other flight facilities into a national network. By 2027, there could be more than 5,000 locations across the country for eVTOLs to take off and land, reshaping urban transportation.
Cities like Shanghai are already making plans to integrate flying cars into public transport, with a core industry scale expected to exceed 50 billion yuan by the end of 2027. In addition, the city plans to develop over 400 low-altitude flight routes and begin trial operations of about 150 next year.
Several low-altitude passenger flights are already operational in Shanghai. A trip from Pudong airport to the neighboring Jiangsu Province city of Kunshan, which typically takes one and a half hours by car, can now be completed in just 25 minutes by "air taxi."
These efforts are supported by a comprehensive government strategy to establish China as a global leader in urban air mobility, ensuring the infrastructure and regulatory framework needed for the sector's growth.
Yet, despite rapid progress, several hurdles remain. Low-altitude airspace is still heavily regulated, and establishing a safe air traffic control system for thousands of flying cars is a complex challenge.
However, Aeroht proposes a simpler system: with non-controlled airspace below 3,000 meters that would operate on a reporting system. Much like today's drone traffic, it would allow users to take off with a one-click mobile registration, bypassing multiple layers of approval.
Cost is another barrier. Aeroht's flying car is now priced on par with high-end sports cars like Ferraris. But, as with other technology sectors, the costs drop as mass production ramps up.
"Actually, it's totally feasible for air cars priced at 1 million yuan to sell in the hundreds of thousands in China," said Luo Jun, executive director of the China Low Altitude Economic Alliance. "As personal incomes rise and people seek more convenient ways to travel, demand for personal aerial transportation will naturally grow."
He also forecasts that by 2030, China could have a fleet of 100,000 eVTOLs, supported by advancements in battery technology and increased consumer demand.
China is not alone in vying for dominance in the flying car realm. US-based companies like Joby Aviation, Beta Technologies and Archer, along with European firms such as Airbus and Volocopter, are also in competition.
However, analysts believe China has an edge, given the strong government backing.
Chinese companies EHang, AutoFlight and Aerofugia rank in the top 10 global eVTOL companies, with EHang leading the pack, according to US-based SMG Consulting.
EHang, based in Guangzhou, was the first company to receive a production certificate for eVTOLs in April 2024. Shanghai-based AutoFlight is expanding its commercial operations in cargo and logistics, and plans to develop air taxis for Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with passenger flight clearance in China expected by 2026.
Also in the competition are domestic electric vehicle makers like Xpeng, Changan, Chery, Guangzhou Automobile Group and Geely, which are making hefty investments in the future of flying cars.
About 70 percent of the technology used in electric vehicles is applicable for air cars, according to Su Qingpeng, creator of the new Govy air car brand for Guangzhou Automobile Group.
Investors likewise seem convinced that flying cars aren't just idle fancy.
In 2021, Xpeng's Aeroht raised over US$500 million in a Series A funding round, followed by securing US$150 million in Series B1 funding this August and launching its Series B2 round.
Changan recently unveiled ambitions for humanoid robots and flying cars, committing over 50 billion yuan in investments over the next five years, including a flying car launch in 2026.
Flying cars may not yet be daily fixtures above city streets, but they have certainly moved out of the realm of science fiction.
"I'm excited to see more car companies entering the flying car field," said Xpeng Chairman He Xiaopeng. "This is similar to the emergence of the mobile internet in 2007 and new-energy vehicles in 2012."