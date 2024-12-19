Building cultural bridges between China and Serbia

Tian Zhen has dedicated more than a decade to fostering cultural, educational and diplomatic ties between China and Serbia through initiatives and personal connections.

Tian Zhen

When Tian Zhen first set foot in Serbia in 2012, it was supposed to be a brief stay. He was there as a translator for a cultural forum in Belgrade. Yet, something about Serbia captivated him. Its people, culture and pace of life felt both familiar and new. "I was walking through Belgrade's old town when a taxi driver offered me cookies," Tian recalled. "He said, 'Chinese people are our brothers.' Moments like that made me feel at home in a foreign country." More than a decade later, Tian has become a leading figure in promoting cultural and educational exchanges between China and Serbia. As the president of the Association for Educational Exchange between China and Serbia, he has dedicated himself to strengthening ties between the two countries.

Tian Zhen

Tian grew up in Rizhao, a small city on China's east coastal province of Shandong. He studied broadcasting and English journalism at the Communication University of China. After graduation, he joined China Radio International in 2005 as a journalist and broadcaster. Tian reported on major events, including the 2008 Wenchuan Earthquake in the southwest Chinese province of Sichuan. He also covered international stories, meeting global leaders and corporate figures. "Being a journalist taught me to think logically," he said. "It also helped me develop communication skills that have been essential in my later work." In 2013, Tian decided to study abroad. While many of his peers chose to study in the United States or Europe's more famous universities, Tian chose Serbia. "Serbia wasn't a typical choice," Tian admitted. "But it felt right. I wanted a different experience, and I was drawn to the country's history, culture and people."

Tian Zhen

Tian enrolled in a master's program in cultural management at a Serbian university. He was the first student from the Chinese mainland in the program. His presence piqued the curiosity of professors and peers alike. "A professor told me, 'Having you here broadens our perspective'," Tian said. "I realized that just being present was a way to build understanding." Adjusting to life in Serbia came with challenges. The Serbian language, cultural customs and daily life were all new, but Tian found the Serbian people are open and welcoming. "At a local harvest festival, a musician called me his 'brother' and 'comrade'," Tian said. "It was one of those moments that showed me the depth of Serbian hospitality." In 2014, Tian founded the Association for Educational Exchange between China and Serbia. The idea came from a simple observation: Serbia's education system was world-class, but few Chinese students knew about it. "The cost of studying in Serbia is low, and the quality is high," Tian said. "I wanted to open this door for more Chinese students."

Tian Zhen

The association started small, facilitating partnerships between Chinese and Serbian universities. Over time, it expanded to include cultural exchange programs, art exhibitions and sports diplomacy. One early milestone was organizing a collaboration between the Nanjing Massacre Memorial Hall in China and the October 21st Memorial Museum in Serbia. In 2015, the Serbian museum participated in China's National Memorial Day events. "It was a powerful moment," Tian said. "It showed how shared history can create meaningful connections." Tian has been working tirelessly to promote Serbian culture in China and vice versa. In 2023, he organized a Serbian Film Week in China, screening movies at 11 universities. The program included a video address by Serbia's deputy prime minister. He also helped organize a joint art exhibition featuring naive art, such as farmer paintings from his hometown Rizhao and Kovacica of Serbia. "Visitors were stunned by how similar the styles and themes were," Tian said. "It showed that art can bring people together, even across continents." Tian also highlights the role of sports in diplomacy. His association plans to host a basketball tournament in Serbia, involving teams from China and Central and Eastern Europe. "These events aren't just about education or sports," Tian said. "They're about creating friendships and breaking down stereotypes."

Tian Zhen

For Tian, Serbia has become a second home. He splits his time between Serbia and China, spending six months in each country every year. "It's the best of both worlds," he said. "I get to stay connected to my roots while continuing the work I love in Serbia." He recalled a time when he gave a packet of Chinese tea to a Serbian vendor at a Belgrade market, she started crying. "She wasn't used to such a gesture," he said "It was a reminder of how small acts of kindness can have a big impact." He said a friend once cooked what he called a "Chinese meal" for him to show their hospitality. It was chicken and pork ribs in a Serbian soup, with their spices. "It wasn't actually Chinese, but the effort meant everything," Tian said.

Tian Zhen

Tian has developed a taste for Serbian coffee culture. "I've learned to enjoy Turkish-style coffee," he said. "Ordering it shows respect for local traditions. It's a small but meaningful way to build trust." As China and Serbia celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, Tian's association is preparing for a busy year. Planned events include art exhibitions, youth exchange programs and a large-scale cultural festival. Tian is also expanding collaborations with universities in neighboring countries like Montenegro, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. "The goal is to build a regional network that fosters education and cultural diplomacy," he said. "I've been lucky to experience the best of both cultures. Now, I want to help others do the same." "My hope is more people will see the beauty of China and Serbia, and how much we can learn from each other."

Tian Zhen