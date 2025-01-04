Rural China tackles hefty bride prices to ease marriage burdens

As the Spring Festival approaches, many in China may see it as an ideal time to propose marriage and discuss the traditional bride price with their future in-laws.

While the practice of bride price has deep historical roots, it has evolved into a significant financial burden for many, particularly in rural areas, where it often exceeds its symbolic value.

The bride price, therefore, has become a focal point for policymakers amid the country's broader efforts to create a more newlywed-friendly society. With rural communities across the nation pushing for a "zero bride price" movement, change appears to be on the horizon.

In northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, changes are underway. In Haiyuan County, where hefty bride prices once prevailed, Li Jinyun has become the first to marry without paying a bride price in Zhengqi Township, thanks to local officials' tireless mediation efforts between the groom's and bride's families.

"The in-laws didn't ask for a penny, which has truly relieved us of a huge financial burden," Li Chengxiao, Li Jinyun's father, said. "I have a daughter as well, and when it's her turn to marry, I will also support a zero or low bride price."

In China, the groom's family traditionally offers a betrothal gift, known as "caili," to the bride's family before they marry. As standards of living have risen, betrothal gifts can now cost hundreds of thousands of yuan, in addition to other accompanying gifts.

For instance, in Julu County, once classified as a poverty-stricken area in north China's Hebei Province, the typical bride price ranges from 100,000 yuan (US$13,912) to 200,000 yuan.

Since April 2024, Ningxia has launched a targeted campaign to tackle high bride prices in rural areas, using innovative outreach, and a reward-and-punishment system, among other measures to drive reform in marriage customs.

In Dingtang Township, located in Tongxin County in Ningxia, heads of local women's federations from 19 villages were mobilized to act as volunteer matchmakers, while also promoting a new approach to marriage.

"We only facilitate matchmaking for those who forego hefty bride prices," said Ma Xiaoyan, head of the women's federation in Ganwangou Village. Ma has successfully facilitated the marriages of three couples, one of whom married without a bride price, while the others paid a reasonable amount.

In addition to village officials offering mediation and raising awareness door-to-door, some areas are providing tangible incentives to newlyweds who opt for zero or low bride prices. For example, these couples can receive free wedding banquet venues, priority in job recruitment, and pension subsidies.

Across China, a top-down campaign has been launched against exorbitant bride prices alongside lavish weddings in rural areas.

In recent years, the "No. 1 central document," the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, has repeatedly highlighted the issue of high bride prices.

In August 2022, central authorities issued a proposal to launch a targeted campaign against high bride prices and lavish weddings.

A judicial interpretation on handling bride price-related disputes, issued by the Supreme People's Court, came into effect in February 2024. It prohibits requesting money or other possessions in the name of marriage.

Outside Ningxia, other localities are devising their ingenious approaches to promote the new marriage ethos.

"Searching round and round, for a good lad; what matters is integrity, and with that, we could say no to bride price and dowry." Folk songs, such as this, advocating for a zero bride price, have been composed and performed by volunteers for the villagers in Jiangxi Province.

In Yishui County, located in east China's Shandong Province, the local government launched a reform to reshape marriage customs and prevent villagers from engaging in costly "keeping up with the Joneses" practices.

The government-issued non-mandatory guidance on simplifying weddings set the bride price at a maximum of 10,000 yuan, limited the number of wedding cars to no more than six, and suggested that wedding guests give cash gifts of no more than 200 yuan.

"In the past, hosting weddings often involved face-saving comparisons, with expenses for bride price, wedding cars, and banquets totaling tens of thousands of yuan. The guidelines for simplifying weddings have allowed couples to save a significant amount of money," said Liu Yangqing, a local villager who held a wedding last year.

China is making consistent efforts to foster a newlywed-friendly society, with localities rolling out various incentive measures. Official data showed that the number of marriage registrations in China rose again in 2023, after dropping for nine consecutive years.

The increase in the number of newlyweds is often seen as a key factor in boosting the birth rate, said Huang Wei, an associate professor at the National School of Development, Peking University, in a previous interview with Xinhua.

As one of the world's most populous countries, China is facing profound demographic challenges posed by its rapidly aging population. Official statistics show that nearly 297 million Chinese people were aged 60 or above in 2023, accounting for 21.1 percent of the total population.