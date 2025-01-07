Chinese cities buzz with tourists from ROK amid expanded visa-free access

Most tourists seek to avoid visiting the same places again and again, but Kim Jong-gu from the Republic of Korea is an exception. This winter marks his third visit to Zhangjiajie, a scenic wonderland in central China that inspired the movie Avatar.

"China's decision to waive visas for visitors from my country made me feel truly welcomed," Kim said. "So as soon as the policy was announced, I booked a trip to Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province."

In November, China extended its visa-free transit policy to allow ordinary passport holders from 38 countries, including the ROK, to visit China for a maximum of 30 days without applying for a visa.

In December, China announced a significant relaxation of the visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers to 240 hours from the previous periods of either 72 hours or 144 hours.

Kim first encountered Zhangjiajie's towering peaks and otherworldly landscapes in 2002. His second trip in 2014, however, proved physically challenging, requiring him to climb 999 steps just to reach the base of Tianmen Cave in Zhangjiajie. "It was exhausting," he recalled.

While the 68-year-old had never thought that this time, he could ascend to the summit of Tianmen Cave at his age, which perches high on a steep cliff.

Escalators have now been carved into the mountain, allowing him to reach the summit effortlessly. "With these conveniences, I'm sure I can visit here again, even when I get older," Kim said.

For many people from the ROK, the new transit policy has made travel to China more appealing. Zhangjiajie, alongside major destinations like Beijing, Shanghai, and Qingdao, is now buzzing with ROK tourists.

At Zhangjiajie Hehua International Airport, a newly designated port for visa-free entry, international arrivals soared to about 30,000 since the relaxation of the visa-free transit policy in November, with those from the ROK accounting for over 20,000, an increase of 204 percent year-on-year.

Among the swarm were Choi Jong-ho and his wife, who visited China for the first time. "The visa exemptions saved us time and money, and more importantly, allowed us to travel with ease," said Choi, who has long wished to visit Zhangjiajie and made the trip right after the visa-free expansion. The couple also plans to visit Xi'an, an ancient capital city in northwest China, in the spring.

Lee Soon-yong, 65, who had previously toured major Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou, embarked on his first visa-free journey in China this winter. "With visa-free access, all you need to prepare is an open heart ready to enjoy the trip," said Lee, who also celebrated his birthday with his family at a local hotpot restaurant in Zhangjiajie.

The surge in ROK tourists has transformed the daily life of Zheng Aihua, a Korean-speaking tour guide who has worked in Zhangjiajie for about 20 years. "The wave of tourists has kept me busier than ever. Sometimes, I'd barely finish dropping off a group of tourists at the airport before immediately having to rush to pick up another one," Zheng said.

Zhou Xiaolei, an associate professor at the School of Asian Studies, Beijing Foreign Studies University, noted that the appeal of many Chinese scenic spots like Zhangjiajie to people from the ROK lies in their resonance with the romanticized image of classical Chinese landscapes.

She also emphasized the importance of diversifying China's cultural tourism promotion to engage tourists with a broader range of cities and cultural experiences.

As China opens wider to the world and makes entry procedures smoother, travel to China has never been easier for globetrotters.

For Kim Jong-gu, every visit to China in the past decades gave him a completely fresh impression of the country. "Chinese people are always striving for new achievements. That's inspiring," Kim said.