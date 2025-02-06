Demon child claims box office throne: the man behind China's top-grossing film of all time

With smoky-eye makeup, shark-like teeth, and mischievous energy, three-year-old Ne Zha soared to the top of the Chinese box office, setting an unprecedented cinema record.

Ti Gong

Clad in smoky-eye makeup, sporting shark-like teeth, and brimming with mischievous energy, three-year-old Ne Zha has captivated audiences, propelling the film to the top of Chinese box-office history. The animated film Ne Zha 2, based loosely on a classic Chinese myth, tells the story of a boy with magical powers and martial arts skills. It surpassed the 2021 war epic The Battle at Lake Changjin to set a new box office record, according to online ticketing platform Maoyan. "We remain forever in awe, and ever grateful. The mountains are high and the road is long – let's climb together!" the official account for "Ne Zha 2" on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of X, announced. Ne Zha's creator, Yang Yu – better known by his pseudonym "Jiaozi" (meaning "Dumpling") – first captured national attention in 2019 with the original "Ne Zha" film. Five years later, his sequel "Ne Zha 2" garnered nearly 1 billion yuan (US$145 million) in just two days. By day nine (February 6), it had overtaken all previous records, becoming the highest-grossing film in Chinese cinema history.

Ti Gong

Story before 'Ne Zha' Before the classic Ne Zha became the icon of the top-grossing movie in Chinese history, work was already under way behind the scenes. The story of the mythical icon's director, Jiaozi, is nearly as dramatic as Ne Zha's. Born Yang Yu in 1980 to a family of doctors in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, he was set to follow the same path, enrolling in medical school to study pharmacy – until he discovered the animation software MAYA in college. Intrigued, he shifted his academic focus. However, the move wasn't easy. For three years, he lived at home, surviving on his mother's modest 1,000-yuan monthly pension while he taught himself the ins and outs of animation production. In 2009, after three years and eight months of rigorous self-training, Jiaozi released his first animated short film, "See Through." This 16-minute project – created independently from scratch – became a viral success, quickly surpassing 10 million online views and ultimately winning more than 30 professional awards, including a top prize at the 2010 Berlin International Short Film Festival. The budding reputation brought by "See Through" led him to Yi Qiao, president of Horgos Coloroom Pictures, who recognized Jiaozi's potential and offered to fund his future endeavors.

'Demon child' born Jiaozi usually shies away from the spotlight. In a recent interview with China Central Television, he remarked that he had spoken more during the interview than he had in the entire past year. He expressed deep gratitude for his parents' support in the interview, particularly praising his mother's patience and understanding. He admitted that if he were in her position, he might not have been as accepting. This experience shaped his storytelling – unlike the original Ne Zha in traditional Chinese mythology, who is often depicted as a rebellious and tragic figure who resents his parents, Jiaozi's Ne Zha presents a family dynamic filled with love and acceptance, a reflection of his own upbringing. Despite his reserved personality, Jiaozi's passion for animation was undeniable. Between 2015 and 2019, the director devoted himself entirely to Ne Zha, a project he was willing to "stake his life on". Over the course of two years, the script underwent 66 revisions, ultimately shaping into a story of a demon-born Ne Zha who defies destiny. Determined to meet the high expectations set by the script, Jiaozi refused to compromise on quality at any stage of production – personally overseeing every element from character design to scene construction. In the end, the team produced more than 5,000 draft shots and 1,400 special-effects shots, a workload so immense that over 60 animation studios across China were enlisted to help bring his vision to life. Such intensity came at a cost. One team member was reportedly moved to tears after witnessing Jiaozi's grueling schedule – working until 4am or 5am daily, unable to take breaks, and even afraid of falling ill for fear of causing delays – all while contending with tight financial constraints. Yet despite these obstacles, Jiaozi remained steadfast in his vision. The reward for that dedication was a reimagining of Ne Zha: dark circles beneath his eyes, three-white pupils, and shark-like teeth – a bold departure from the noble hero of the 1979 classic and the cuter, more familiar versions seen in previous adaptations. Initial reactions to the teaser trailer were mixed, with many viewers skeptical of its bold, unconventional design. However, those doubts quickly faded. On July 26, 2019, Ne Zha hit theaters. Despite a modest 60-million yuan production budget, it soared to a staggering 5 billion yuan at the box office, cementing its place as a milestone in Chinese animation. Much like the iconic line from the first part, "My fate is mine to decide," Jiaozi has indeed rewritten his own destiny.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong