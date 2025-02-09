Chinese animation blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' poised to conquer the world

After shattering box office records in China, the new film based on an ancient god of myth has set its sights on foreign moviegoers. Initial signs point to big success.

"Ne Zha 2," the animated blockbuster that has dominated China's box office, is making waves beyond its home market. Released during the recent Spring Festival, the film has taken in 7.81 billion yuan (US$1.07 billion) at the box office, surpassing "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to become the 40th highest-grossing film on the global box office chart.

Directed by Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, the film builds on the success of its 2019 predecessor, which earned over 5 billion yuan globally. "Ne Zha 2" will open in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea on February 13, followed by debuts in the United States and Canada on February 14. Additional releases are planned in Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt, South Africa, Pakistan, Japan and South Korea. The sequel's impressive performance is the result of a mix of cutting-edge animation, strong storytelling and strategic timing. The protagonist, Ne Zha, a rebellious god-child, battles sea monsters to protect his world in a plot that resonates with young audiences with its exploration of self-identity and fighting societal labels. Cheng Bo, executive dean of the Shanghai University's Vancouver Film Academy, said the film's special effects are a key factor in its success. "'Ne Zha 2' has over 1,900 special-effects shots, creating a visual experience that attracts viewers," he said, adding that the film highlights how new technologies can support and drive large-scale films. Emotional appeal is another critical factor. The film offers a modern take on traditional Chinese themes. Director Jiaozi explained that the character's transformation in the film represents the power of self-acceptance. "It's about facing societal judgment and finding confidence in who you are," he said. Gong Jinping, a professor at Fudan University, said the film works both for children who enjoy the spectacle and adults drawn to its deep reflections on life. This skill in blending action and psychological insight attracts a wide audience, he said.

The film's release during the annual Spring Festival holiday, one of China's most profitable movie seasons, also played a role in its box office success. Liu Chun, a film analyst at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, explained that the film's timing, combined with strong word-of-mouth reviews, created a "synergy effect." The Lunar New Year festival often generates record earnings. In 2025, revenue during the period hit 12 billion yuan, with "Ne Zha 2" accounting for over half of the total. "'Ne Zha 2' has the level of quality that rivals Hollywood and Japanese animated films, which is a confidence booster to Chinese filmmakers," said Liu. The film has driven a surge in merchandise sales, with blind boxes and action figures based on the film selling out online and in stores. At Pop Mart's Shanghai flagship, Ne Zha blind boxes sold out within three days. Online, Taobao sold over 60,000 blind boxes at 69 yuan each before advising they were "sold out."

Anticipation that the film will make a big splash overseas is running high. Presales tickets have sold out in some US cities, and some theaters in New York and Los Angeles have added late-night showings to meet demand. "I didn't expect tickets to sell this fast," said a Chinese expatriate surnamed Wang in New York. "By the time I checked, only a few front-row seats were left. I had to buy separate seats for me and a friend." On social media, netizens in Thailand, the Philippines and India are asking when the film will be released in their countries. "I wish there was an Arabic translation. This movie looks awesome," said another online post.

In Canada, fashion photographer Brayden said the film has sparked interest beyond the Chinese community. "I don't speak Mandarin, but the posters alone caught my attention," he said. "The artwork is stunning. I'd love to learn more about the mythology behind the film." Ne Zha, a protection deity, appears in Chinese classic novels such as "Investiture of the Gods" and "Journey to the West." According to various versions of folklore, he wears a red sash and carries a fire-tipped spear, flies around swiftly on his wind fire wheels, battles powerful demons and assists in a war against the Shang Dynasty. He has also been depicted in TV series and video games. Chinese animated films hitting it big in Western markets always face the challenge of cultural differences and audience preferences. "The Wandering Earth" (2019), one of China's highest-grossing sci-fi films, earned US$700 million domestically but made only US$5 million in the US, despite a Netflix distribution deal. Industry experts cite cultural differences, limited marketing, and competition from Hollywood studios as key barriers. "China's film industry has grown significantly, but the challenge remains: how to effectively tell Chinese stories to a global audience," said Jin Bin, a professor at the Communication University of China. Still, "Ne Zha 2" has received positive feedback from international critics. "Variety," a leading American entertainment trade magazine and website, called the film "visually stunning" and praised its mix of Chinese mythology with modern animation techniques. Yu Zhixin, an executive producer for "Ne Zha 2," said all the hoopla surrounding the film bodes well for the future of Chinese animation. "'Ne Zha 2' represents a big step forward for Chinese animation," he said. "It shows that we can create works that compete on the world stage, and it will inspire more talented people to join the industry."