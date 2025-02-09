Single, chic and childless: China's 'cool aunties' defy traditional stereotypes

Throwing off the yoke of frumpy spinsters, some middle-aged are stepping outside their comfort zones to become stylish trend-setters.

When your extended family gathers for festival reunions, you might find an auntie that breaks the traditional mold. She is much older than you but looks younger than her age. She wears exquisite makeup and snazzy outfits. She is single and childless. She is one of the "stylish aunties" that have emerged as trend-setters on Chinese Internet. Like translator and Japanese-language teacher Huang Jue. Born in late 1983, she lives alone in suburban Shanghai, but she doesn't socialize much with other relatives also living in the city, except for special occasions such as Chinese New Year. She is much beloved by children in the family. "Maybe because of the snacks, toys and red-packet money I give them, they like to play with me," she told Shanghai Daily. "And I do have more in common with them than with their own parents because I keep up with trends, whether it's entertainment, fashion or gossip."

Imaginechina

Another "stylish auntie," Liang Yiran hails from the city of Ma'anshan in Anhui Province and now works as a human resources manager in Shanghai. She said returning to attend home family reunions "strokes her ego" because she is the only one with a big-city career. Liang attends family reunions with endless exciting stories to share with hometown relatives. Somehow, she has become a "go-to" person in the family. "Whenever the children want to know something, their parents tell them, "Go ask Auntie Yiran,'" she said. "And it does feel good when young girls tell me, 'I want to be like you when I grow up.'" "Stylish aunties" are actually a global phenomenon and hardly the spinsters of folklore. In 2008, Canadian-American author and entrepreneur Melanie Notkin coined the term "PANK," which stands for "professional aunt, no kids." She found such women comprised a sizeable segment of younger women with disposable income, dynamic influence and a digitally connected lifestyle. In recent years, "cool aunts" has become a standing tag on social media, and it has even become a popular trope in pop culture as more celebrities embrace the epithet. American model Kendall Jenner once revealed how she was a "cool aunt" to all her nephews and nieces. The hashtag "thecoolaunt" now has millions of views on TikTok.

In China, the idea of such aunts started around Spring Festival two years ago, when an online video entitled "My Celibate Auntie Is Back to Hand Out Red Packets" received millions of "likes." In the video a stylish middle-aged woman sits on the sofa, holding a pile of 100-yuan notes to give to children. Probably staged, the video conveys the image of such modern aunties: single, pretty and wealthy. With the concept going viral, bloggers on social media sniffed out new opportunities of attracting views and clicks. Now, around the Chinese New Year, posts and videos like "dressing guide for stylish aunts," and "do's and don'ts as stylish aunts" flood the Internet. These are the work of bloggers eager to teach women how to transform themselves into "stylish aunties" and how to create a sense of high-end fashion at low cost.